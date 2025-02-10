Thunderbolts Movie's Scary Villain Gets Revealed In New Trailer - What Is The Void?

Thunderbolts' new trailer finally revealed a glimpse at its powerful and dangerous villain, Sentry.

Thunderbolts' trailer showcased the arrival of a brand-new threat in the MCU that the titular team of anti-heroes will need to save New York City from. 

One of the interesting new additions introduced in Thunderbolts* marketing is Bob, a character who was supposed to be played by The Walking Dead alum and Invincible star Steven Yeun

Following Yeun's unexpected exit from the movie, Lewis Pullman took over the role, and he has been featured prominently in the trailers and promos for the upcoming movie. 

As a result, Bob has been the main subject of theories and speculations among fans, with many believing that the character has a dark side that has ties to the comics. 

Marvel Studios Reveals First Look at Thunderbolts' Powerful Villain 

The new two-minute trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* revealed a glimpse of how much of a threat "Bob" really is in the MCU. 

Most fans speculated that Bob (played by Lewis Pullman) in Thunderbolts* is none other than Robert Reynolds, also known as Sentry and the Void. 

Lewis Pullman as Bob in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

The opening moments of the trailer showed New York City being enveloped by a scary shadowy entity: 

New York in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

It then seemingly showed Bob as the main perpetrator behind the darkness, with him turning New Yorkers into shadows while they run away from him: 

Lewis Pullman as Bob in Thunderbolts*
Marvel Studios

The trailer also revealed civilians sprinting from the darkness as more innocent lives are transformed into shadows: 

New Yorkers in Thunderbots*
Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, this shadowy figure is known as The Void, a dark entity infused within Robert Reynolds (Bob) when he became Sentry. 

It acts as an embodiment of negativity that corrupts Bob from within and can destroy everything in its path.

Sentry in Marvel Comics
Marvel Comics

Whenever he uses his powers as a Sentry, Bob must consistently subdue the Void from within to prevent the entity from harming innocent lives. 

In the comics, Doctor Strange and Reed Richards make the world (including Bob) forget everything they know about Sentry, causing him to lose connection to his powers and the Void altogether. 

This seems to be what is happening in the trailer since The Void has taken over Bob as he wreaks havoc in New York.

The new Thunderbolts* trailer can be seen below:

This article is still developing. Please check back for updates!

Thunderbolts* is set to premiere in theaters on May 2. 

