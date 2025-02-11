Marvel’s Thunderbolts Sentry Costume Stealthily Revealed (Photos)

While it is clear Marvel Studios wants to wait for a full Sentry suit reveal, the new Thunderbolts* trailer gave fans their best look yet.

The big game Thunderbolts* trailer teased an exciting ensemble of MCU characters, including Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russell, as they unite to confront a formidable new threat.

The trailer also hints at an intense conflict with Lewis Pullman's Bob (aka Sentry), a complicated super-powered being that's set to wreak havoc on New York City.

A Glimpse At Sentry's MCU Suit

Marvel

The Thunderbolts* trailer offered a quick but revealing look at Sentry, with a brief shot at the 1:09 mark showcasing his costume and signature blonde hair. He was seen using telekinetic abilities to push David Harbour's Red Guardian out of a window.

This moment provides the clearest glimpse yet of Lewis Pullman as Sentry, confirming his transformation into a powerful yet unstable character. While his MCU suit is sure to look a bit different, the cape is present, as well as the metal-looking wristbands, similar to Thor.

Marvel Comics

Just seconds earlier, at the 1:06 mark, the trailer also teased Sentry's dark alter ego, the Void, looming in the shadows as he spreads chaos across New York.

Marvel Studios

While much of the footage keeps the character's full appearance concealed, the 1:09 shot hints at his comic-accurate look, building anticipation for his live-action debut.

Sentry's Abilities Explained: Comics v. MCU

In Marvel Comics, Project Sentry was a secret government initiative aiming to recreate and enhance the Super Soldier Serum, eventually leading to high school student Robert "Bob" Reynolds accidentally gaining immense solar-powered abilities.

However, his unstable mental state caused the emergence of his dark alter ego, the Void, leading to a lifelong internal battle between his heroic and destructive personas.

The Sentry's powers, fueled by solar radiation, grant him near-limitless strength, speed, and intelligence, but his abilities fluctuate based on his mental state.

In the MCU, the new trailer hints at Bob's transformation into the Void, wreaking havoc in New York. One particularly chilling line the villain says to the team, "You thought you were going to be some great saviors? You can't even save yourselves."

The Thunderbolts, lacking the power to fight him directly, may have to find a way to subdue or negotiate with the Void rather than engage in combat... or maybe find a Hulk.

Thunderbolts* is set to premiere in theaters on May 2.