Marvel’s Thunderbolts Drops a Big Hint About One MCU Hero’s Unfortunate Fate

A new look at Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hinted that one MCU hero could be in some serious danger when the movie arrives on May 2nd.

Thunderbolts* is set to unite a unique team of heroes, antiheroes, and former villains for what promises to be an epic battle against one of Phase 5's scariest villains, Sentry. Led by characters like Yelena Belova and Bucky Barnes, this will be the first team-up movie for a group this big outside of the Avengers.

Based on the trailers seen so far, fans have learned the Thunderbolts will have no easy task in front of them, not only with Sentry but with figuring out how to work together as a team. On top of that, they are all putting themselves in serious danger, with some wondering if all of them will make it out unscathed.

Thunderbolts* Trailer Teases Bad News for One MCU Hero

Marvel Studios

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* hinted at a potentially grim fate for one member of the new group: Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster.

Kurylenko was notably absent from the trailer, and her character was not listed on the team roster.

All six other heroes making up the Thunderbolts group were included and featured in special namecards that pop up throughout the trailer, with the expectation of Kurylenko's Taskmaster.

Marvel Studios

While Taskmaster has been included in the Thunderbolts* cast since the team was first confirmed, her presence in the marketing tour has been minimal.

Looking back at past trailers for Thunderbolts*, Taskmaster is notably absent from many of the film's group shots and action scenes, especially when compared to how much screen time the other 6 Thunderbolts.

The full new teaser for Thunderbolts* can be seen below:

Is Taskmaster In Trouble in Thunderbolts*?

Important to remember for Thunderbolts* is that the core team is made up of heroes who largely do not boast powers that are massively extraordinary or extra strong.

More or less, it consists of five supersoldiers (of various strength levels) and Ghost, who also has the ability to phase through solid matter.

Not only does this team not have a hero of Hulk, Thor, or Spider-Man-level strength on it, but they will be facing one of the most overpowered villains in MCU history in Sentry. In fact, Sentry is described in the comics as having "the power of a million exploding suns."

Not only do his powers compare to heroes like DC's Superman (flight, superstrength, invulnerability), but he also has the hidden persona known as the Void. The Void's powers allow him to turn people into shadows with a wave of his hand, which was seen in the Thunderbolts* trailer released for the Super Bowl.

While any of the team could be in serious danger of being killed off early, Taskmaster's absence from the marketing campaign may spell danger for her chances of survival.

Taskmaster also might not die in the movie, but something may happen to her that will keep her sidelined for the majority of the plot.

Fans saw something similar happen in 2021's Eternals when Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo was not included for most of the third act of the movie, including the final battle.

For the time being, although Taskmaster's ultimate fate cannot be set in stone before the film is released, all eyes will be on the lookout for her when she makes her first appearance in four years.

