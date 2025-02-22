Marvel Studios Is Hiding 1 Major Thunderbolts Actor from All the Trailers

Though the Thunderbolts* trailers have been jam-packed with characters and teases, one of the movie's characters has not made a single appearance so far.

The MCU's next movie hits theaters in May, and it has a packed cast including Florence Pugh and Sebastian Stan at the helm. Thunderbolts* will also feature David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, and Olga Krylenko, filling up the rest of the titular team's roster.

Of course, there are plenty of other characters in the upcoming movie — Lewis Pullman's "Bob" (almost certainly Sentry, though not technically confirmed by name), for instance — but only one primary one fans still have not seen.

Thunderbolts* Trailers Missing 1 Character

Marvel Studios

Despite being confirmed as appearing in Thunderbolts* more than a year ago, Geraldine Viswanathan has not made a single appearance in any marketing for the movie.

Viswanathan joined the movie last year, taking over the role Ayo Edebiri was going to play before she had to drop out because of scheduling conflicts. Beyond that, though, there is little confirmed about the character.

Rumors stated that Edebiri was "at one point" going to play the assistant to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val named Erin, and that her role would have been relatively small.

If that were the case, Viswanathan's absence from all promotional material so far would make sense — Val has not been in a lot of footage from the two trailers herself, so neither would her theoretical assistant.

However, a photo of a Thunderbolts* theater standee posted on Reddit reveals that Viswanathan is being billed right alongside actors with larger roles in the movie (including the majority of the movie's titular team).

This listing does suggest her role may not be as small as the rumors indicated.

Who Could Geraldine Viswanathan Be Playing in Thunderbolts*?

Of course, the theory that Viswanathan is playing Val's assistant cannot be fully disproven by a listing on a theater standee.

Many fans are theorizing that Taskmaster dies early on in the story, with her not appearing nearly as much as the rest of her team does in currently released footage, but Olga Krylenko is still listed in that top billing line.

Regardless, some fans have theorized that Viswanathan is playing the hero Songbird, who has been a member of and worked closely with the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics. Granted, the MCU's version of the Thunderbolts appears to be going in an entirely different direction from the comics.

Until fans learn more (and perhaps see Viswanathan in a later trailer for Thunderbolts*), though, this kind of speculation is the extent of what can be done ahead of the movie's premiere.

Thunderbolts* releases on May 2, 2025.