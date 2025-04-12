Marvel Studios' Latest Trailer Just Hinted at a New Superhero Joining the MCU in 2025

The newest trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* teased the inclusion of yet another exciting new superhero coming to the MCU in 2025.

With almost a dozen new movies and TV shows joining the greater Marvel Studios universe in 2025, well over a dozen new superheroes will take their place in the greater story. From the MCU's first attempt at the Fantastic Four to Wonder Man on Disney+, Marvel Studios' roster will gain some impressive new talent.

Next up on the MCU's list of projects is Thunderbolts* on May 2, which will show a unique group of misfits (new and old) joining forces against a potentially world-ending threat. While Sentry may be the biggest new name in that film, the new additions to the MCU may not stop there.

Who Else Is Joining the MCU in 2025's Thunderbolts?

A new trailer for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* may have teased the inclusion of an unexpected new superhero in the MCU's last Phase 5 movie.

At the 0:19 mark, Geraldine Viswanathan is seen talking on the phone with somebody. Interestingly, this is the first time fans have seen her wearing a gold necklace, which has a songbird hanging off the chain.

Marvel Studios

Also adding to the intrigue is that Viswanathan is portraying a mysterious character named Mel (per Marvel Studios). Songbird's real name is Melissa Gold, which "Mel" could very likely be a nickname for.

Taking that into account, along with the songbird necklace, has led to the idea that Viswanathan is really playing Marvel Studios' take on the heroine Songbird.

Originally known as Screaming Mimi, Melissa Gold later became known as Songbird after joining the Thunderbolts in Marvel Comics. She is one of the original members of the team from the source material, which contrasts the vastly different Thunderbolts team being utilized in their MCU debut.

Power-wise, Songbird has the unique ability to manipulate sounds, which lets her create sonic blasts and forcefields with her voice. That voice can also influence other people's emotions.

The new Thunderbolts* trailer can be seen below:

Will Songbird Be Fully Revealed as a Hero in Thunderbolts?

Marvel Comics

Looking at Thunderbolts* as a whole, Marvel Studios seems to be going even further than usual for non-Avengers movies in terms of secrecy. Along with a full look at Lewis Pullman's Sentry still being hidden, this potential development for Mel would be a major breakthrough for Phase 5's final movie.

Also important to remember about this Thunderbolts team is that it is comprised of mostly supersoldiers, putting them at something of a disadvantage power-wise. Outside of Hannah John-Kamen's Ghosts, the rest of the team's extra abilities are superstrength-based.

Throwing Songbird into the mix would certainly give the team a boost as they face one of the most powerful villains ever seen in the MCU in Sentry. This is a boost they would seemingly need desperately, as Sentry has been described in the movie as "stronger than all of the Avengers rolled into one."

Songbird's reveal would also be thrilling on another level due to her working so closely with Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val, who admits she hoped the team would kill each other when they first meet in recently-released footage.

This would reveal an inside source close to Val with extraordinary powers, and someone who would likely stand opposite whatever sinister plan Val has in store. Take all of that information into account, and a Songbird reveal would only be the latest head-turning moment for the Multiverse Saga as the MCU keeps evolving.