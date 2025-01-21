Marvel 2025: 17 New Characters Joining The MCU This Year

Over a dozen new characters will make their MCU debut in 2025 as Marvel Studios goes further into the Multiverse Saga.

The MCU could be on its way to the best year of production ever thanks to three epic movies and half a dozen highly-anticipated streaming series on Disney+. This comes after 2024 only delivered one theatrical film (Deadpool & Wolverine) and three new Disney+ shows, which saw varying levels of success.

2025 has a healthy mix of sequels and original entries, which also applies to the heroes and villains who will be featured across that slate. While dozens of already-iconic MCU faces will add to their list of appearances, this year will also bring more newcomers than fans have seen in quite some time.

The MCU's 17 Biggest New Characters Debuting in 2025

Nico Minoru - Grace Song

Grace Song

While Nico Minoru made an appearance in Marvel's Runaways on Hulu, the character will debut under Marvel Studios in the cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The character will be portrayed by Grace Song, known for her work in Life Itself, Kidding, and Straight Up.

Nico will join Peter Parker at Midtown High School, and she is known as the child of a super-powered villain duo who goes by "the Pride." She boasts impressive magic powers and wields the might of the Staff of One, a powerful staff that comes out of her chest when she bleeds and allows her to bend magic.

Lonnie Lincoln/Tombstone - Eugene Byrd

Eugene Byrd

One of Spider-Man's most notable villains, Tombstone/Lonnie Lincoln, will be depicted as another Midtown student in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Eugene Byrd (known for performances in 8 Mile, Dead Man, and Bones) will voice the classic antagonist.

Tombstone is usually depicted as a hulking figure with albino white skin, which also has superhuman durability and protects him against most forms of attack. The villain also has deep Marvel Comics connections to Daredevil, who will appear in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man via Charlie Cox's performance.

Harry Osborn - Zeno Robinson

Zeno Robinson

Following performances by James Franco and Dane DeHaan in live-action, Zeno Robinson will take on the role of Harry Osborn for the animated Spider-Man show. This will be the first appearance by Harry in any MCU web-slinger project behind a voice actor known for work in Inside Out 2, Turning Red, and My Hero Academia.

Harry is not only Peter Parker's best friend and the son of the Green Goblin, Norman Osborn, but he eventually becomes a villain in his own right in the comics. How his relationship with Peter will be depicted is unknown, but with this being his first MCU appearance, anticipation is high to see him in action.

Sabra - Shira Haas

Shira Haas

While the character will come in with plenty of controversy, Shira Haas will embody Israeli hero Sabra in February's Captain America: Brave New World. Haas' previous credits include Shtisel, Unorthodox, and Broken Mirrors.

Also known as Ruth Bat-Seraph, the character will serve as an aid to United States President Thaddeus Ross after the attempt on his life before teaming up with Sam Wilson's Captain America. While her inclusion is causing issues for many fans, her role in the story will still be something notable to follow through the film.

Muse - Unknown

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios confirmed the introduction of the terrifying villain Muse in March's Daredevil: Born Again, which will officially continue the story laid out in Netflix's Defenders Saga. While the villain was seen in a privately-released trailer, an actor has not yet been confirmed for the role.

In the comics, Muse is an artist with powers such as imperceptibility, super strength, and super speed, making the character a difficult matchup for the blind Matt Murdock. He is described as having a body that "acts like a vortex," adding a new kind of danger for the Devil of Hell's Kitchen to face.

White Tiger - Kamar de los Reyes

Marvel Studios

Daredevil Born Again's trailer briefly featured a first look at an exciting new vigilante, White Tiger! Rumors have indicated this will be the Hector Ayala version of the character, which matches what is seen from his costume in the set photos.

Some of the White Tiger's most notable abilities include superhuman strength, speed, and agility along with a regenerative healing factor and razor-sharp claws. How the villain will be introduced in Daredevil is still a mystery, but he should prove to be quite the foe for the Man Without Fear upon his MCU return.

If you want to know more about Hector Ayala before the release of Daredevil Born Again, read our full White Tiger breakdown here!

Sentry - Lewis Pullman

Lewis Pullman

Being introduced amongst a massive cast of antiheroes and villains in May's Thunderbolts* is a highly powerful character known as Sentry. To date, he's only had a few seconds of screentime in the movie's trailers, which have confirmed he will be played by Top Gun: Maverick's Lewis Pullman.

Also known as Robert Reynolds in the comic and "Bob" in the trailers, Sentry is comparable to DC's Superman with abilities like flight, speed, enhanced strength, near invulnerability, and even more wild powers like telekinesis and teleportation. It is still unconfirmed what powers he will have as he joins the MCU.

The Hood - Anthony Ramos

Marvel Studios

The main antagonist of 2025's Ironheart will be a powerful character named Parker Robbins (better known as The Hood), a former petty thief who shoots a demon and gains powers tied back to the dark supernatural side of the comics. Playing The Hood in the MCU will be Hamilton star Anthony Ramos.

Interestingly, a version of The Hood was utilized in Season 3 of What If...?, which was reimagined to be Shang-Chi's sister, Xialing, ahead of his true MCU debut. In Ironheart, he will show off his full powers against Riri Williams, including invisibility, airwalking, and teleportation.

Reed Richards - Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal

Coming with the Fantastic Four's long-awaited MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is one of Marvel's most brilliant characters — the world-famous Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic. After portrayals by Ioan Gruffudd and John Krasinski, the MCU's take on the hero will be played by The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal.

Coming from an alternate universe, the MCU's Mr. Fantastic will come in as an established hero and one of the foremost names in science as puts his stretchy powers on display. Pascal is also fully embracing the hero's classic look, complete with the white streaks that have become iconic for this long-standing Marvel icon.

Sue Storm - Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby

Right alongside Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four will be the yin to his yang and the love of his life, Sue Storm, better known as the Invisible Woman. Mission: Impossible star Vanessa Kirby (after months of denials on the subject) was Marvel's choice for the role, following in Jessica Alba and Kate Mara's footsteps.

While Sue is brilliant in her own right, fans recognize her for her invisibility powers along with her ability to create forcefields coming from her hands and her body. Reports have also teased she will be the team's de facto leader in First Steps, changing things up from past live-action iterations of this quartet.

Johnny Storm - Joseph Quinn

Joseph Quinn

Where there's a Sue Storm, there's always a Johnny Storm, who will blast into The Fantastic Four as the MCU's Human Torch for the first time. After Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans (who returned to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine), the next star to yell out "Flame on!" will be Gladiator II's Joseph Quinn.

Oftentimes seen as a pilot, once Johnny goes through his superhero origin story, his entire body is able light up in flame (which also gives him the ability to fly). While Quinn's MCU role has been kept under wraps, the fire-based superhero is sure to have plenty of epic moments alongside his friends and family.

Ben Grimm - Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Completing the core quartet in The Fantastic Four: First Steps is Ben Grimm, who will introduce MCU fans to "clobberin' time" as he turns into The Thing. The MCU's version of this hero has already been teased in set photos as The Bear and The Punisher star Ebon Moss-Bachrach suits up in a CGI outfit to embody the role.

Ben Grimm goes through the biggest physical change in the Fantastic Four team, as his entire body turns into rocks, giving him super-strength and near invulnerability. Said to be one of Marvel's strongest characters ever (outside of the Hulk), The Thing will be impossible to ignore as he smashes his way forward.

Silver Surfer - Julia Garner

Julia Garner

Marvel will change things up for this movie by introducing Shallal-Bal, a female version of the Silver Surfer, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. This new take on the ultra-powerful Marvel character will be brought to life by Julia Garner, known for her roles in Ozark and Inventing Anna.

While the Silver Surfer is best known as the herald of the major supervillain Galactus, she is plenty powerful on her own, as she can use create forcefields, bolts of cosmic energy, and even black holes. She is certain to be a formidable opponent for the Storms, Reed, and Ben as she makes her MCU debut.

HERBIE - Unknown

Marvel Studios

Making an appearance in a live-action Fantastic Four movie for the very first time will be the team's robotic assistant, HERBIE (which stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics). As of writing, the actor playing the role has not yet been confirmed.

HERBIE is an analog computer (complete with artificial intelligence) who assists the team on their adventures and warns them of threats. The robot also babysits Reed and Sue's children when needed — something that may need to happen if and when Franklin Richards enters the MCU.

Galactus - Ralph Ineson

Ralph Ineson

The Fantastic Four will have no easy challenge in their first MCU appearance as they take on the immensely powerful supervillain known as Galactus. Brought to life by motion capture, Ralph Ineson will have the responsibility of playing this character after recent appearances in Nosferatu and The First Omen.

Said to be on a level of power similar to Thanos, Galactus survived the Big Bang and became one of the universe's most dangerous threats, as he is capable of absorbing and destroying planets. Virtually indestructible, he could be a major player in the MCU for years to come after this movie.

Blade - Mahershala Ali

Marvel Studios

Finally making his first full appearance in the MCU after years of waiting and delays is the vampire hunter Blade, who will appear in animated form in Marvel Zombies. First teased in Eternals' post-credits scene, he will be portrayed by Mahershala Ali, who has been waiting years to fully realize this character.

Marvel Zombies' Blade will be a unique version of the antihero, as he will serve as the Fist of Khonshu (a position usually held by Moon Knight). This will also hold fans over for the time being until Ali's solo Blade movie is made, which might not happen for the foreseeable future.

Wonder Man - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Debuting near the end of 2025 is the long-awaited Wonder Man series, which had been in development for a few years ahead of it eventually being filmed. Leading the way in that show will feature former DC star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, who will become the MCU's Wonder Man in this show.

The official synopsis for Wonder Man teased a perspective on the entertainment industry from the eyes of a Hollywood stuntman/actor hoping to make it on the big screen. While plot details remain mostly a mystery, Abdul-Mateen will help deliver one of the MCU's most unique projects to date in his MCU debut.

Doctor Doom - Robert Downey Jr. (Maybe)

Robert Downey Jr.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Marvel Studios announced the casting of MCU legend Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Victor Von Doom following his long stint as Iron Man. While he is set to be the main villain of the next two Avengers movies, there is a chance fans could see him in that villainous role this year as well.

Many are wondering whether Downey's Doom will have a role in The Fantastic Four considering the villain's close ties to the titular quartet. While nothing is confirmed yet on that front, many are anxious to see how the mega-villain will enter the MCU before tearing multiple universes apart.

The MCU's 2025 slate will begin with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man on Disney+ on Wednesday, January 29.