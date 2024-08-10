Daredevil Born Again's Muse Villain Gets Officially Announced by Marvel Studios

D23 2024 featured a full-length trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, offering a first official look at Muse, the show's villain.

Confirmed to be hitting Disney+ in March 2025, Daredevil: Born Again will see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock (Daredevil), after his short cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Echo.

It will bring back fan-favorites from the original Netflix series, including Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (The Punisher).

Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) will also return, making his first appearance since Echo as well.

Muse Villain Revealed in Daredevil: Born Again Trailer

Marvel

The villain Muse made a brief but noteworthy appearance in the D23-exclusive Daredevil: Born Again trailer.

He looks extremely comics-accurate, wearing almost all white, with a black ink-like liquid outlining and dripping from the eye holes on his white mask.

Muse does not speak or really even move in the new footage, but it is the first official look Marvel has offered of the new villain.

In the comics, Muse is an artist with powers including imperceptibility, super strength, and super speed. Imperceptibility makes Muse a particularly interesting villain for Daredevil as a character, given Matt Murdock's ability to perceive more than typically humanly possible.

As the Marvel Wiki describes it, "Muse's body acts like a vortex which can pull in every bit of sensory information around him."

Sensory information (besides sight, of course) is vital to how Daredevil operates, so to be actively fighting someone who can deprive him of that is going to be extremely challenging — and interesting for fans to watch, too.

What Other Villains Will Be In Daredevil: Born Again?

The Daredevil: Born Again trailer also confirmed the appearances of several other villains familiar to fans of the Netflix Daredevil series — though all had also been revealed from set photos or official announcements beforehand.

Of course, Wilson Fisk will play a major antagonistic role, and he will once again be joined by his wife Vanessa, who really started to come into her own as evil — independent of her husband — at the Netflix series' conclusion.

Wilson Bethel's Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter (AKA Bullseye) appeared at the very beginning of the trailer, finally continuing his story after the cliffhanger at the end of Daredevil Season 3.

Fans will be curious to see whether these various villains (including Muse) all have their own independent gripes and plot lines with Daredevil, or if they will connect or work together in some capacity.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney+ in March 2025.