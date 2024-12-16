New Daredevil Born Again Photos Hint at This Season's Villain, Karen Page & More

Fans caught a new look at the main characters of Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again.

By Sam Hargrave Posted:
Daredevil, Matt Murdock, Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again will introduce a terrifying Marvel Comics serial killer as its main villain, tagging alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again Teases Its New Main Villain

Entertainment Weekly revealed several new looks at Daredevil: Born Again, including a tease of Season 1's villain, which, contrary to popular belief, is not expected to be Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin. 

But first, fans saw Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock suited up in legal attire and reunited with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, who was once omitted from Born Again but is now among seven Netflix actors returning.

Matt Murdock and Karen Page sitting in Daredevil: Born Again
Disney+

The next photo features Wilson Fisk standing before a backdrop in New York as he runs his campaign for city mayor, which was teased in Echo's post-credits scene.

Wilson Fisk Kingpin in front of New York in Daredevil: Born Again
Disney+

Finally, Murdock was shown off once again in his latest Daredevil suit before a background that subtly teases this season's big villain - Muse.

Daredevil in front of Muse art in Daredevil: Born Again
Disney+

For those unfamiliar, Muse is a serial killer artist who plans brutal killings and believes he gives purpose to his victims by turning them into works of art, using their blood and corpses to design horrific graffiti art. 

Charlie Cox was also interviewed by EW. Cox details how this season of Daredevil will be the darkest season yet, even darker than the 3 Netflix seasons!

How Daredevil: Born Again's Multiple Main Villains Could Work Together

As Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were billed as the stars of Daredevil: Born Again, many expected Kingpin to be the series' chief antagonist, just as he was mostly across the three-season Netflix show.

However, it appears the Disney+ revival will instead place Muse as Daredevil's main focus, at least for the first season, which will arrive in 2025. Muse was officially announced as the villain of Disney+'s Daredevil: Again with a D23-exclusive trailer, with no actor confirmed to play the MCU's Muse just yet.

According to a rumor from CanWeGetToast (via Comic Book Movie), Muse will supposedly be played by Wednesday and Your Honor star Hunter Doohan.

With Wilson Fisk beginning a political campaign to become New York Mayor, perhaps he will be the target of Matt Murdock's legal battles throughout the day while he investigates Muse's brutal killings as Daredevil in the night.

The series is expected to return for Season 2, which will give a bigger role to Jon Bernthal's Punisher and likely have its own antagonist, as Muse should be dealt with by the time the credits roll on the Season 1 finale.

Wilson Fisk ought to stick around for the full run of Born Again as an overarching villain whose plans will plague the whole MCU as he pushes an anti-vigilante agenda that could even make its way into a future Spider-Man movie.

Perhaps the two villains will ultimately connect, as Fisk finds a way to blame Daredevil for Muse's work to justify his opposition to street-level heroes.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Daredevil: Born Again
Release Date
March 2025
Platform
Disney+
Actors
Charlie Cox
Jon Bernthal
Vincent D'Onofrio
Genres
Action
Adventure
Superhero
Thriller
- About The Author: Sam Hargrave
Sam Hargrave is the Associate Editor at The Direct. He joined the team as a gaming writer in 2020 before later expanding into writing for all areas of The Direct and taking on further responsibilities such as editorial tasks and image creation.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING