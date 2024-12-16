Daredevil: Born Again will introduce a terrifying Marvel Comics serial killer as its main villain, tagging alongside Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

Daredevil: Born Again Teases Its New Main Villain

Entertainment Weekly revealed several new looks at Daredevil: Born Again, including a tease of Season 1's villain, which, contrary to popular belief, is not expected to be Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin.

But first, fans saw Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock suited up in legal attire and reunited with Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page, who was once omitted from Born Again but is now among seven Netflix actors returning.

Disney+

The next photo features Wilson Fisk standing before a backdrop in New York as he runs his campaign for city mayor, which was teased in Echo's post-credits scene.

Disney+

Finally, Murdock was shown off once again in his latest Daredevil suit before a background that subtly teases this season's big villain - Muse.

Disney+

For those unfamiliar, Muse is a serial killer artist who plans brutal killings and believes he gives purpose to his victims by turning them into works of art, using their blood and corpses to design horrific graffiti art.

Charlie Cox was also interviewed by EW. Cox details how this season of Daredevil will be the darkest season yet, even darker than the 3 Netflix seasons!

How Daredevil: Born Again's Multiple Main Villains Could Work Together

As Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio were billed as the stars of Daredevil: Born Again, many expected Kingpin to be the series' chief antagonist, just as he was mostly across the three-season Netflix show.

However, it appears the Disney+ revival will instead place Muse as Daredevil's main focus, at least for the first season, which will arrive in 2025. Muse was officially announced as the villain of Disney+'s Daredevil: Again with a D23-exclusive trailer, with no actor confirmed to play the MCU's Muse just yet.

According to a rumor from CanWeGetToast (via Comic Book Movie), Muse will supposedly be played by Wednesday and Your Honor star Hunter Doohan.

With Wilson Fisk beginning a political campaign to become New York Mayor, perhaps he will be the target of Matt Murdock's legal battles throughout the day while he investigates Muse's brutal killings as Daredevil in the night.

The series is expected to return for Season 2, which will give a bigger role to Jon Bernthal's Punisher and likely have its own antagonist, as Muse should be dealt with by the time the credits roll on the Season 1 finale.

Wilson Fisk ought to stick around for the full run of Born Again as an overarching villain whose plans will plague the whole MCU as he pushes an anti-vigilante agenda that could even make its way into a future Spider-Man movie.

Perhaps the two villains will ultimately connect, as Fisk finds a way to blame Daredevil for Muse's work to justify his opposition to street-level heroes.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.