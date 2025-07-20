Ahsoka is one of Disney+'s major Star Wars shows and the series recently made history for a surprising reason. Ahsoka is a live-action sequel to the animated Star Wars shows The Clone Wars and Rebels, bringing together characters from both shows for a mission to stop the re-emergence of Grand Admiral Thrawn. Overseen by Dave Filoni, Ahsoka was a game-changer for bringing the beloved animated heroes of Ahsoka, Sabine, Hera, and Ezra to the screen, but the show has made history recently for a different reason.

While Ahsoka was swiftly renewed for another season after its Season 1 cliffhanger, the delay in getting the second season to the filming stage has meant that Ahsoka has made history. It is the only live-action Disney+ Star Wars show with over a year's gap between a new season's production start date and the previous season's finale release date. Ahsoka Season 1's finale aired on Disney+ on October 3, 2023, and cameras weren't confirmed to have rolled on Ahsoka Season 2 until April 28, 2025, marking a 573-day gap.

Disney+

This gap is markedly longer than the finale to filming dates of every other Star Wars live-action Disney+ show, including Andor and The Mandalorian.

For comparison, there was no gap between The Mandalorian's second season filming date and its Season 1 finale air date, as Season 2 had gone into production roughly 80 days before the finale's release. However, Season 3 of The Mandalorian did include a large gap between season end and filming start dates, as the Season 2 finale aired on December 18, 2020, while Season 3 didn't begin production until October 13, 2021, marking a gap of 299 days.

Meanwhile, Andor's Season 1 finale aired on November 23, 2022, and Season 2 was already in production by November 21 of the same year, meaning there was no delay between the show's finale and production starting on the next season. This is likely due to Andor being planned as a multi-season show, meaning that it could go into production much quicker, knowing that a second season was guaranteed.

At 573 days, Ahsoka Season 2 breaks this Star Wars record by quite a mile, and this will have a domino effect, likely pushing Ahsoka Season 2's release date further out as well. The second season will see Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Eman Esfandi (Ezra), Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera), Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Sabine) and Lars Mikkelsen (Thrawn) reprise their roles as Ahsoka and her friends attempt to stop the Grand Admiral who has escaped Peridea and is making new plans on Dathomir.

Why Is Ahsoka Season 2 Taking So Long?

Disney+

Ahsoka Season 2's long production start delay is surprising, given the show's popularity on Disney+. But there may be a logical reason.

Ahsoka has established ties to the broader Star Wars Disney+ universe, with characters from the show appearing in The Mandalorian and vice versa. Both TV shows are part of a larger arc in the Star Wars universe planned by Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Some of this will start to pay off in 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu film and will likely be continued in Ahsoka Season 2 and Filoni's planned MandoVerse crossover movie. Aligning all these pieces among the shifting Star Wars world could be the reason it's taken so long for Ahsoka Season 2 to get rolling.

Filoni has said he tries to "factor in all the things that I'm creating simultaneously." This means he may have been waiting for The Mandalorian & Grogu to be ironed out before proceeding ahead on Ahsoka Season 2, to ensure everything is unfolding correctly in this branching Star Wars narrative arc.