Ezra Bridger Actor Kicks Off Ahsoka Season 2 With New Photo

Ahead of the launch into hyperspace with Ahsoka Season 2, the Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi has shared an exciting photo "kicking off" Ahsoka's newest season (while promoting the launch of his new podcast).

Following the events of The Mandalorian Season 3, Ahsoka premiered on Disney+ in August 2023, with its first season concluding in October. While the series brought back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and earned generally positive reviews and accolades, the finale's viewership numbers fell short of expectations.

Despite this, Lucasfilm confirmed in January 2024 that Dave Filoni was developing a second season, though a production start date has yet to be announced. Finally, there seems to be an update, over a year after Ezra escaped Thrawn's ship, returned to the known galaxy, and reunited with Hera and Chopper.

Eman Esfandi Kicks Off Ahsoka Season 2

On Instagram, artist and friend of Eman Esfandi, Josh Hash, shared on his story an image of the Ezra actor popping a bottle of champagne.

Esfandi shared the story that states, "Congrats [Ezra] on launching your podcast [Keepers of The Fire] & kicking off 'Ahsoka' Season 2."

The indication that Ahsoka Season 2 is "kicking off" is a significant update to the production of the new season. While there's no official update that Ahsoka Season 2 has begun filming, this is a clear indicator that it won't be long.

The Status of Ahsoka Season 2 Filming & Production

Production on Ahsoka Season 2 is gradually taking shape, "kicking off" with filming expected to begin in the coming months.

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who plays Sabine Wren, hinted at Dragon Con 2024 that production would commence after the completion of The Mandalorian and Grogu, Lucasfilm's next theatrical release which has since wrapped filming.

In addition, industry insider Daniel Richtman shared that two new supporting female roles are being cast, though it remains unclear whether they will be live-action versions of existing Star Wars characters or entirely new creations.

With this report, it was re-reported that Season would kick off filming in late April 2025. If this is the case, "kicking off" seems appropriate a month away from cameras rolling, as choreography, table reads, and costuming are likely already underway for Season 2.

If production follows a similar timeline to Season 1, Ahsoka Season 2 could potentially debut on Disney+ in the summer of 2026, after the release of The Mandalorian & Grogu in theaters.

In addition to the main characters like Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka returning, Rory McCann is set to replace the late Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll.