Ahsoka Suffers Weak Finale Viewership: Will Season 2 Even Happen?

The events of Ahsoka's Season 1 finale would indicate there will be a Season 2, but weak viewership may vanish those hopes.

Disney+ has quickly become the home of all live-action Star Wars projects. The latest journey followed Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano as she reconnected with many of the characters previously seen in Star Wars Rebels.

One of the biggest moments in Season 1 was the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, generating massive buzz for prequels and The Clone Wars fans, alike.

Despite this excitement, its finale did not live up to the hype.

Ahsoka Finale's Weak Viewership

Star Wars

According to Samba TV, the Ahsoka finale drew in 863 thousand viewers in U.S. households during the first five days of release.

This pales in comparison to its fellow Star Wars Disney+ counterparts. In particular, Obi-Wan Kenobi's finale was viewed by 1.8 million U.S. households in its first five days.

Here's a look at the U.S. household viewership totals of other recent Star Wars series finales within their first five days of release:

Will Ahsoka Be Renewed for a Season 2?

The outlook for an Ahsoka Season 2 has grown a bit grimmer following this disappointing finale viewership, especially when considering Ahsoka set up and reintroduced so many characters during this live-action New Republic era of Star Wars.

A film directed by Dave Filoni is coming out within the next three or four years, but in order for that film to make sense, many fans believe an Ahsoka Season 2 must happen to set up the plotlines.

The Ahsoka finale left a lot up in the air, including Ahsoka and Sabine remaining stranded on Peridea, Thrawn returning to the main galaxy, and Baylen Skoll standing atop a statue of the Mortis Gods.

A name change could be made to Ahsoka Season 2, possibly the return of Rebels. Getting away from a title character series could be wise as many Star Wars fans not familiar with animation could have been disinterested in a series titled Ahsoka.

While Lucasfilm could be saving it for the Filoni movie, look out for Star Wars: Heir to the Empire to be repurposed in a live-action project.

Ahsoka Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.