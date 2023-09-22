Hayden Christensen Discussed Future Live-Action Clone Wars Series With Ahsoka Star

Ahsoka star Ariana Greenblatt, who played the titular Jedi in flashbacks, discussed her desire for a live-action Clone Wars show with co-star Hayden Christensen.

Fans of the much-loved animated program Star Wars: The Clone Wars got a special treat in Episode 5 of Ahsoka. The fifth installment of the hit Disney+ series contained extended flashbacks to the actual Clone Wars era, complete with younger versions of Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker.

Narratively speaking, these flashbacks served to teach the show’s title character one final Jedi lesson. But the reaction from fans to this visit to the ever-popular era in the franchise was through the roof.

Ariana Greenblatt Wants More Live-Action Clone Wars

Star Wars

Actress Ariana Greenblatt, who filled in for Rosario Dawson as a teenage version of Ahsoka in the fifth episode of her solo series, revealed that she spoke to Hayden Christensen after the premiere. The topic: more of the Clone Wars in live-action with Greenblatt and Christensen in key roles.

X (formerly Twitter) user BrockMorrison19 expressed a desire for a live-action Clone Wars-era series starring the two actors:

“After watching ahsoka I need Hayden Christensen and Ariana Greenblatt to get their own Clone Wars Live Action series. My god the chemistry was just beautiful and heartbreaking.”

In her reply, Ariana Greenblatt remarked that she had indeed talked about this with Christensen:

“thanks so much for the kind words, we laughed and talked about that tonight”

The context of their conversation was likely along the lines of “Gee, wouldn’t it be fun?” over anything concrete. And it’s important to note that Lucasfilm and Disney have not given any word that a project like this is in development.

Elsewhere on X, Greenblatt responded to a separate post from creditsandcanon which touched on her and Christensen’s on-screen chemistry as Padawan and Master:

“Can not stress how impressive it is that Ariana Greenblatt played a Young Ahsoka playing an Older Ahsoka while having great chemistry with Hayden Christensen.”

The actress commented, “he's my skyguy,” invoking Ahsoka’s nickname for Skywalker from The Clone Wars.

Is There Potential for a New Clone Wars Star Wars Show?

Could there actually be a new Clone Wars series done in live-action? The short answer is probably not.

The long answer is a bit more complex. Disney and Lucasfilm have undoubtedly taken notice of the groundswell of positive reactions to the flashbacks to the Clone Wars in Ahsoka since Chapter 5 aired.

But it seems unlikely that they would go through the herculean effort of mounting a brand new, full-scale television production to satisfy these demands. After all, there’s quite a bit of time and money that goes into making a TV series.

Stranger things have happened, though. Thanks to the unbelievably favorable response to Anson Mount’s Captain Christopher Pike in Paramount+’s Star Trek: Discovery, the streamer created an entirely new spin-off built around the character called Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Maybe Disney+ will follow a similar path. Again, while a full, multi-episode series in all likelihood wouldn’t get made, perhaps a short film or a special presentation based around heroes like Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Captain Rex, and Ahsoka could be brought to streaming.

Ahsoka has likely moved on from Clone Wars flashbacks as its lead blasted off into another galaxy with some help from the purrgil. Her mission: to Rescue Sabine, find Ezra Bridger, and stop Grand Admiral Thrawn in his tracks.

Ahsoka releases new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET, only on Disney+.