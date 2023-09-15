Young Ahsoka Actor Ariana Greenblatt Shares Blunt Response to Star Wars Debut

After Ariana Greenblatt made her emotional debut as young Ahsoka Tano in Episode 5 of Star Wars' new Disney+ series Ahsoka, the actress shared her blunt thoughts on her appearance.

Greenblatt is in the midst of an impressive run in the spotlight in 2023, playing a key supporting role in Margot Robbie's Barbie film before enjoying her moment in the Star Wars universe.

Warning - The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for Episode 5 of Ahsoka.

In Ahsoka Episode 5, Greenblatt helped take fans on a blast-to-the-past journey with a look into the titular warrior's time as a Padawan in The Clone Wars, pitting her alongside her master, Anakin Skywalker, in live-action for the very first time.

Lucasfilm

Ahsoka star Ariana Greenblatt shared her blunt response to her debut as young Ahsoka Tano in Episode 5 on her X (formerly Twitter) account, bluntly asking, "How's everyone feeling, what'd I miss?"

Lucasfilm

Greenblatt also responded to a fan complimenting her for her performance, offering her thanks and praising her support team while also teasing that she'll "be able to share more once the unpleasantness is over:"

"thank you so much, it took an incredible village and I was supported by the best in the universe. ill be able to share more once the unpleasantness is over, until then"

Lucasfilm

Greenblatt took the spotlight in flashback scenes during Episode 5 as she played young Ahsoka, portraying the version that grew up in front of fans' eyes during the seven-season run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Lucasfilm

Will Young Ahsoka Return to Disney+?

With only three more episodes remaining in Ahsoka, there's a chance that Ariana Greenblatt could be seen again for future flashback sequences, especially considering the efforts Lucasfilm put into her debut.

This particular episode heavily utilized flashback sequences to great success while also highlighting Anakin and Ahsoka's duel in the World Between Worlds. While it's unclear if the series will take that path again, especially as heavily as Episode 5 did, the ties back to The Clone Wars and Rebels are helping drive the narrative forward every step of the way.

For the time being, fans are anxiously awaiting the next step in adult Ahsoka's journey, which took her on an intergalactic ride alongside a fleet of Purgill as she continues her search for Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Viewers will also be watching to find out if anything else is retconned from Ahsoka's time in both The Clone Wars and Rebels, although there surely won't be any complaints should it mean more of Greenblatt's young heroine.

The first five episodes of Ahsoka are now streaming on Disney+.