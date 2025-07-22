Why Angela Let Dexter Go Answer Gets Revisted In 'Resurrection' Premiere - But Some Fans Don't Buy It

Angela Bishop (Julia Jones) had a valid yet confusing reason for letting Dexter go in the finale of Dexter: New Blood. Angela, the chief of police in Iron Lake, New York, was spearheading the investigation into the disappearances of women in her town, including her best friend, Iris Broussard. She ultimately became Dexter's love interest in the crime series, but she was unaware of his past as a serial killer.

Eventually, Angela discovered Dexter's secret, tying him to his past as the Bay Harbor Butcher. As a result, she became conflicted over her feelings for him, believing that he may have something to do with those poor women in her town (including Iris).

Dexter: New Blood is the sequel to the original Dexter series. It follows the titular character's attempt to start a new life in Iron Lake. The star-studded cast includes Michael C. Hall, Jack Alcott, Julia Jones, Jennifer Carpenter, and Clancy Brown.

The 10-episode limited series premiered on Showtime on November 7, 2021.

Why Did Angela Let Dexter Go In 'New Blood'?

Dexter: New Blood's finale was full of unexpected twists and turns. Angela ultimately discovered that Dexter did not kill the missing women in Iron Lake. Instead, it was Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), and Dexter helped her learn the truth.

While Dexter is still a serial killer who unleashes his Dark Passenger persona whenever there is a need to kill, he only murders other serial killers, acting as a vigilante to protect the innocent in his own twisted way.

After learning the truth, Angela decided to let Dexter go while also covering Harrison's (Jack Alcott) tracks after he shot his father in New Blood's cliffhanger.

This was further elaborated in Dexter: Resurrection (the sequel series to New Blood), where it was revealed that Dexter was in a comatose state for 10 weeks after he was shot by his own son, Harrison.

After he awoke from his coma, Officer Teddy Reed visited Dexter in the hospital to tell him about Angela's decision to leave town alongside her daughter, following the harrowing events of the New Blood finale.

It turned out that Angela decided to let Dexter go because she found closure after he helped her resolve the case of her missing best friend by revealing where Kurt hid her body and the bodies of the other missing girls in Iron Lake. She even left Dexter a letter saying, "We're even. Now get the hell out of Iron Lake."

Dexter was also rid of charges because Angela pinned all of the blame on Kurt, making him a free man by the end of New Blood and the start of Dexter: Resurrection.

Why Fans Are Mad About Angela's Decision

While Dexter did manage to leave Iron Lake to go to New York and find his son, Harrison, in the first episode of Dexter: Resurrection (read more about its cast here), some fans are confused about Angela's decision to let Dexter go because there are loopholes behind it.

Fans are not fully buying Angela's motives because a full-blown investigation about Dexter would've taken place, considering that New Blood's ending showed black SUVs (presumably the FBI) on their way to Iron Lake to look into the murders.

While Angela could've persuaded the FBI agents that Kurt Caldwell is the man behind it (thanks to Dexter's pile of evidence against him), it still didn't make sense that no other investigation took place.

Moreover, Angel Batista (Dexter's former ally in the original series, who is now the captain of the Miami Metro Police Department) also arrived at Iron Lake in Dexter: Resurrection Episode 1 after being convinced by Angela that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher.

However, it seemed that he was also under the impression that Dexter is innocent, and it's possible that Angela convinced him as well (but still, Episode 1's ending revealed that Batista is secretly investigating Dexter, especially after he escaped the hospital to go to New York).

All in all, it remains to be seen if Angela will return at some point, but Dexter: Resurrection hints that her story is over since she receives her much-needed closure (as selfish as it sounds).

