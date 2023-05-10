The first plot synopsis for the MCU's Wonder Man series has been shared online, bringing a story familiar to comics fans.

Information about the Destin-Daniel-Cretton-produced Disney+ series is sparse, with much of what fans knew for certain before now being its cast — notably Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the titular hero and Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery — and that it will take place (at least in-part) in Hollywood.

Though filming did begin on the show, protesters picketed its shooting location as part of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike.

Now, more details about the plot of the still-elusive series have surfaced.

Wonder Man Plot Details Revealed

Marvel

The Hollywood Reporter shared the first plot synopsis for the Disney+ Wonder Man series, revealing a comics-inspired tale.

In its report on the production halting of Blade due to the writers' strike, The Hollywood Reporter noted the irony of Wonder Man continuing its production, offering brief summary of how the Disney+ series will "center on a Hollywood stuntman and actor trying to make it big in the movies:"

"The series gives a superhero’s perspective on the entertainment industry, centering on a Hollywood stuntman and actor trying to make it big in the movies."

This Hollywood-centric story takes direct inspiration from the comics, as Wonder Man spent time working in Hollywood and starring in movies on Earth-616.

What Will Wonder Man Be About?

Given the Hollywood setting, this new report of the cinema-centric storyline, and Ben Kingsley's role as actor Trevor Slattery, it is almost a guarantee that the new series will be, at least in part, a commentary on the entertainment industry.

The mystery remains, however, of whether this will be a positive commentary, a criticism, or even a satire?

Given the role of the Grim Reaper implying a darker tone, and the report of Ed Harris playing Williams' "agent and [a] possible villain," it looks like more of the latter two options.

Regardless, given the ongoing writers 'strike, the themes in this new series will be apt to the current situation in the entertainment industry.

Wonder Man does not currently have a release date, but when it does premiere, it will be on Disney+.