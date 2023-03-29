Marvel Studios Casts New Supervillain Who WandaVision Already Teased

While little is known about Wonder Man's development under Marvel Studios, a new report teased promising behind-the-scenes progress since the show reportedly cast its villain with ties to WandaVision.

Wonder Man is set to introduce a new hero into the MCU. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty director Destin Daniel Cretton will serve as its showrunner alongside Brooklyn Nine-Nine/Community writer Andrew Guest, with a past report describing the series as a “Hollywood satire.”

Marvel Studios producer Stephen Broussard teased that Wonder Man is “influenced by the comics” and that it “[won’t] feel like anything you’ve quite seen in the MCU before.”

Plot details are still being kept under wraps, but Aquaman’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen will portray Simon Williams aka Wonder Man.

Marvel’s Wandavision Tease Set to Pay Off in Disney+’s Wonder Man

As per TV Line, Fear the Walking Dead and Apple TV's Swagger actor Demetrius Grosse has joined the cast of Wonder Man as Eric Williams aka Grim Reaper from Marvel Comics.

Demetrius Grosse

Grosse will star alongside the titular hero played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen (Aquaman and Watchmen), with filming expected to begin this spring.

WandaVision Episode 2 already teased Grim Reaper's presence in the MCU, with the character's helmet appearing during the installment's introduction.

Marvel Studios

In Marvel Comics, Eric Williams (Grim Reaper) played a significant role in Tom King's Vision, with the villain invading Vision's home which led to him injuring the hero's kids, Vin and Viv. As a result, Virginia, Vision's wife, accidentally killed Grim Reaper, forcing her to hide his body in their backyard.

Grosse is best known for his roles in Banshee, Justified, Rampage, and The Brave.

Grim Reaper’s Appearance Could Hint at More Vision

Grim Reaper's connection to Vision in Marvel Comics suggests that Paul Bettany's MCU android could show up in Wonder Man. Given that Vision's last MCU appearance was during WandaVision, it would be fitting to finally see his return in the upcoming series.

Before the Grim Reaper gained mystical powers, Eric Williams relied on technological advancements for his evil deeds.

It's possible that the villain's fascination with technology could lead to an encounter with Vision, potentially involving a fight between the two characters at some point.

Doing this would allow Wonder Man to provide an update about Vision's activities while likely setting up the character's own Disney+ series, Vision Quest.

Meanwhile, Demetrius Grosse is a talented actor as evidenced by his roles in Fear the Walking Dead and Swagger and going head-to-head with Yahya Abdul-Mateen's incredible acting prowess will definitely be a sight to see for MCU fans.

Wonder Man's premiere window on Disney+ is during the 2023-2024 release season.