Marvel Studios Starts Filming Wonder Man (Photo)

The MCU’s Wonder Man series has officially begun filming, according to its producer.

Marvel’s upcoming show Wonder Man has been shaping up from a pre-production standpoint in the past few months.

Main characters have been cast, including lead Simon Williams, who will be portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Additionally, characters like Grim Reaper and Trevor Slatter have also been indicated to appear.

Wonder Man Is Now Filming

Wonder Man producer Destin Daniel Cretton, who also directed Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings and is set to helm Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, shared that the MCU series entered principal photography via an Instagram post. Check out the image he shared of himself holding a color rendition chart right in front of the iconic Hollywood sign:

Instagram

Cretton wrote: “I love holding cards for @brettsbo,” tagging series cinematographer Brett Pawlak.

What Is Wonder Man About?

Not much is known about the MCU’s take on Wonder Man, but the series is, of course, set to focus on Simon Williams. In the comics, Simon is a popular actor who is imbued with a wide array of superpowers including flight, superhuman strength, and the ability to control ionic energy.

Also starring in the Disney+ series is Hollywood veteran Ed Harris, who will play Williams’ agent. And Demetrius Grosse, who will bring to life Simon’s evil brother Eric, otherwise known as the Grim Reaper.

Ben Kingsley will also reprise his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi role of Trevor Slattery and famed German documentarian Werner Herzog is even rumored to be in the running for a part in the show.

As for the tone of the series, it‘s expected to be somewhat comedic since it reportedly takes the form of a Hollywood satire.

Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man doesn’t yet have a release date attached to it, but with filming having begun it could premiere sometime in 2024 or 2025.