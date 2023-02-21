Avengers 5 Rumored to Kill Off 1 Major Hero

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is rumored to kill some members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and it seems that one of them belongs to Team Ant-Man.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Avengers 5 is set to reunite new and returning members of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in another grand battle.

The upcoming crossover movie is rumored to feature three unsurprising MCU heroes, namely Sam Wilson's Captain America, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Letitia Wright's Black Panther.

However, plot details are still being kept under wraps, but it could follow the trend of the Avengers movies of at least one major character dying at the hands of the villain.

Avengers 5 Rumor Teases Surprising Death

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

Marvel Studios

A Twitter user pointed out that Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was anti-climactic since everyone in Team Ant-Man (specifically Scott Lang, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne) survived the battle against Kang the Conqueror.

However, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez shared that Marvel Studios is "saving [one of] those deaths" for Avengers 5, seemingly claiming that either Scott, Hank, or Janet will meet their demise in the crossover movie.

In Quantumania, Hank and Janet successfully escape the Quantum Realm unscathed. However, Scott took most of the beating of Kang the Conqueror since he went toe-to-toe with the villain during the threequel's climactic battle.

Marvel Studios

Which Ant-Man Character Will Die in Avengers 5?

Based on the list of characters from the Twitter user, there's a strong chance that Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne will be the one to bite the dust in Avengers 5, considering her close relationship with Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror.

Ant-Man 3 established that Janet and Kang had a long history in the Quantum Realm, with the latter clearly having issues with the latter.

Although Kang "died" in his showdown against Ant-Man and the Wasp, the confirmation that the Conqueror will return after the credits rolled indicated that he will seek revenge against one group member, with all signs pointing to Janet since she is responsible for trapping the villain in the Quantum Realm for a long time.

Still, Avengers 5 could surprise fans by killing Michael Douglas' Hank Pym instead, sacrificing himself to save his wife and daughter. After all, the actor is already at peace with Hank dying based on his response in a past interview about Ant-Man 4.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to premiere in theaters on May 2, 2025.