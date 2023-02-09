Michael Douglas Wants Hank Pym Killed Off If Ant-Man 4 Happens

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to bring back Michael Douglas' Hank Pym for another appearance, but a new comment from the actor has revealed that he will only return in a potential Ant-Man 4 on one condition.

The MCU threequel is set to push Team Ant-Man into the forefront in a clash against one of Marvel's formidable villains: Kang the Conqueror. Douglas' Hank Pym is expected to play a significant role in the movie, considering that his wife, Janet Van Dyne, is confirmed to have a "very rich history" with the time-traveling villain.

It is unknown how Pym will be a factor in possibly defeating Kang or if he will survive the events of Quantumania. If he does, then Douglas has offered an update on what he wants to happen to Pym in Ant-Man 4.

Michael Douglas Reveals Ant-Man 4 Hopes for Hank Pym

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Hank Pym actor Michael Douglas was asked if he would come back for a fourth Ant-Man movie.

Douglas directly answered by saying that he would return "as long as [Hank Pym] could die."

Meanwhile, in a separate interview with Variety, the veteran actor talked about what it means to still be present in the third Ant-Man film.

Douglas has nothing but praise and is grateful for portraying Hank Pym in the Ant-Man franchise, saying that he's always "happy to be there:"

"It’s a lifetime. It’s an entire generation. I think you have met Kathryn [Newton]. So now, we have a third generation in there. It’s certainly nice, with certain continuity. Every five years, it’s sort of a nice time,kind of ‘Oh man, we got to get back to the suits and all of that.’ You [just have] to enjoy it. I’m happy to be there. I’ve always had a lovely time with the whole cast and the crew.""

Will Hank Pym Die in Ant-Man 3?

Michael Douglas' latest comments suggest that he has already accepted his fate if Hank Pym ever dies in a possible Ant-Man 4. However, the veteran actor's willingness for Pym to die could hint at the character's fate in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania.

While Pym's death in Ant-Man 3 would be surprising due to the franchise's family-friendly tone, seeing the character's death at the hands of Kang the Conqueror would elevate the MCU villain while also establishing the idea that he's clearly not messing around.

Given that Janet Van Dyne and Kang have a past in the Quantum Realm, it would be fitting (yet unfortunate) to see Pym dying due to the villain, making it more emotional and devastating.

Whatever the case, Douglas already had a good run as Hank Pym in the MCU, and possible death wouldn't tarnish his legacy.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, February 17.