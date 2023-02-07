Ant-Man 4 Gets Promising Update from Marvel Exec

As MCU fans wait for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, chatter has already started about whether Ant-Man 4 is a real possibility.

Ant-Man 3 is only a couple of weeks from becoming the 31st movie released within the MCU, opening up Marvel Studios’ Phase 5 slate with a thrilling new story. And while critics have expressed mixed feelings on the threequel after the first showings, as is always the case with the MCU, eyes are set on where Ant-Man could go in the future.

A rumor has already spoiled that Paul Rudd's hero will live to fight another day after Ant-Man 3, almost guaranteeing him a role in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty even with his own solo story not confirmed to continue yet.

And even with the idea of Ant-Man 4 likely being years away, if it even comes to fruition at all, the most important people behind that call have another seqel on their minds long before it would arrive in theaters.

Ant-Man 4 Already in Discussion at Marvel Studios

Marvel

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios producer/Parliament member Stephen Broussard revealed that the team is already discussing ideas for Ant-Man 4 ahead of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's opening weekend in theaters.

Broussard noted that the MCU team is "already thinking about it," explaining that the studio always looks at the ideas for new stories after finishing each MCU project:

"We're already thinking about it. It's like, every movie's its own battle and you bear the scars of making it and wanting to make it great. But hope springs eternal and you start to put yourself back together after the journey of making the movie. You're like, 'Yeah, what if we did X and what if we did Y?'

While he didn't "want to say anything" about those ideas yet, he made it clear that he's already spoken with Ant-Man trilogy director Peyton Reed and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about what could be done:

"Like the wheels start turning, you can't help yourself. I don't want to say anything about specifically what those are, but yeah, you can't help yourself. Those conversations, those whispers have already started to happen between myself and Peyton and Kevin."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!