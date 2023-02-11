Paul Rudd Addresses If Ant-Man 4 Will Happen

At the red carpet event for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, both Paul Rudd (Scott Lang) and director Peyton Reed discussed whether Ant-Man 4 is in the MCU's cards.

Most recently, Ant-Man producer and Marvel Studios Parliament member Stephen Broussard confirmed that the studio has already begun "conversations" about developing an Ant-Man 4.

If a fourth Ant-Man movie did end up coming to fruition, it would be the fourth MCU franchise to surpass three films (Avengers, Thor, and Captain America - with New World Order set to release next year - being the others).

Given that a precedent does exist, further storytelling about Paul Rudd's hero is always possible.

Will Marvel Make Ant-Man 4?

Marvel

Being interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter on the Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania red carpet, Paul Rudd (Scott Lang) and franchise director Peyton Reed spoke about what they think about a potential Ant-Man 4.

Rudd bluntly stated that he has "no comment on any of that stuff," though he admitted that he doesn't "know anything anyway:"

Interviewer: "And this is the third installment in the 'Ant-Man' franchise, will we see you back for a fourth?" Rudd: "I have no comment on any of that stuff, not that I would know anything anyway. I never do."

Reed gave a little more detail, explaining that "it’s too soon to tell" if a fourth film could happen, but that in Quantumania, "some questions might be answered:"

Interviewer: "And this is the third installment in the 'Ant-Man' franchise, will we be getting a fourth? Do you see this as sort of the end?" Reed: "Well, it’s too soon to tell. I think you have to see 'Quantumania,' some questions might be answered. But listen, I’ve loved working in the Marvel universe, it’s been really thrilling, and the fact that we got to do a trilogy of these movies, as a kid who grew up on like the 'Back to the Future' trilogy and the 'Star Wars' trilogy, to make a trilogy was really fulfilling. And to do it with Paul Rudd and this group of actors."

The Future of the Ant-Man

Overall, the consensus seems to be a resounding "it's too soon to tell," with a little "no comment" sprinkled in for flavor when it comes to Ant-Man 4. Yes, the cast and crew might be under strict orders to keep things secret at all costs, but based on these answers, it seems to be clear that no definitive answer has been given.

Reed teased that "some questions might be answered" in Quantumania, which can be interpreted in two ways.

First, more bleakly, it could mean that Scott Lang does not survive the movie, and as such a fourth Ant-Man film would be a little tricky. Second, much more optimistically, it could mean that new plot threads are opened up in Quantumania, setting up the potential for future Ant-Man stories.

Fans will just have to wait to see the movie to find out which way it goes.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania releases in theaters on Feb. 17.