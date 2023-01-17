Captain America 4 Reveals Fast-Approaching Start Date

Captain America: New World Order is eyeing a May 2024 release, but an exciting new update has revealed when the MCU movie will begin filming.

News about Captain America 4's production slowed down after its working title, "Rochelle Rochelle," was unveiled last October 2022.

Since then, the confirmation of Harrison Ford's involvement as Thunderbolt Ross and a rumored Wolverine connection in the movie has made headlines for the upcoming MCU flick.

As MCU fans welcome the new year, a clearer production window for Captain America 4 has emerged.

Marvel

As previously shared by Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), production for Captain America: New World is expected to span March 20 through June 30 of this year.

The Cosmic Circus' Lizzie Hill corroborated AJC's report, revealing that Captain America 4's start date is Monday, March 20.

However, reliable scooper Daniel Richtman noted that shooting would be underway by Monday, March 27.

Hill then addressed the March 27 start date, saying that it is "entirely possible" that this is the case due to a script rewrite that came in "earlier this month:"

"So now [Daniel Richtman] is saying March 27th according to this. I haven't heard an(other) update from my sources yet but it is entirely possible it was pushed a little from the 20th. I'd heard a rewrite came in earlier this month, so that would make sense."

This supports previous rumors and reports that cameras would begin rolling in March on this anticipated Phase 5 film.

Captain America 4 arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!