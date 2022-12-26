Captain America 4's Key Wolverine Connection Revealed by New Rumor

A new report revealed a critical connection between Captain America 4 and the iconic Marvel mutant Wolverine.

As fans eagerly await the introduction of the MCU's take on the X-Men, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. seem to be slowly sprinkling X-gene-centric breadcrumbs throughout their super-powered universe.

Right now, it seems the actual X-Men reboot is still years off as "the contractual situation with the original Fox stuff" will reportedly be "in effect until 2025." But that won't stop them from setting up the mutant emergence in the MCU.

And it turns out Captain America: New World Order will be no stranger to these X-Men Easter eggs, as it seems to feature a pivotal tie to one of Marvel's most famous mutants.

A Wolverine Tie in Captain America 4

If a new report is to be believed, Captain America: New World Order's plot will revolve around/introduce an integral piece to Wolverine from the X-Men.

According to noted insider Daniel Richtman, Captain America 4 is about "an international conflict over a new metal called Adamantium." The fictional metal may sound familiar to fans, as in the comics, it is the element that coats Wolverine's bones and iconic claws.

Marvel

Richtman reported that the metal will be discovered on Tiamut Island, the calcified Celestial seen in the final act of 2021's Eternals. The island will be key to the plot of the film with "every country [wanting] a piece of that new metal."

Marvel

This news is also notable, as it will mark only the second time so far the MCU has addressed the frozen cosmic giant. The fossilized colossus was mentioned briefly in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, appearing as an Easter Egg on an in-universe online news outlet.

However, this looks like it will be the first time it is relevant to the greater Marvel Studios canon since Eternals.

What Does Adamantium Mean for the MCU?

Marvel

For Marvel Comics fans, it's certainly exciting to know that Adamantium is finally coming to the MCU.

Because the film rights for the X-Men and Adamantium were tied up at Fox, Marvel Studios was unable to ever use the rare metal. This forced the Hollywood giant to get creative with some of their on-screen stories including making Captain America's shield out of Vibranium instead of Adamantium like it is on the comic page.

But the most famous use of the iconic and rare mineral is coating Wolverine's bones and extending claws. During the character's origin story, he is experimented upon as a part of the 'Weapon X' program. These painful operations leave the character with the metal infused as a part of his body, making him nearly unbreakable.

While it is unlikely (but not impossible) that Wolverine himself will appear in the upcoming Captain America sequel, it could be the first step toward the character's long-awaited introduction.

Plus, this Adamantium introduction could also play into this next generation of the Captain America character. Perhaps now that Sam Wilson has taken over the mantle, he may finally get an Adamantium shield just like Cap does in the comics.

Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.