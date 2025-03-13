Paul Rudd Gives Blunt Response About MCU Return Two Years After Ant-Man 3 Flop

Paul Rudd spoke about the potential that he will return to his MCU role following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's disappointing run.

Rudd appeared as Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man) in six Marvel Studios movies to date, most recently voicing his character in What If...? Season 2.

However, Rudd's most recent headliner from 2023, Ant-Man 3, was reportedly a financial loser for the studio, which cast doubt over the character's future in the MCU.

At the SXSW premiere for his new film Death of a Unicorn, Paul Rudd shared his position on a possible return to the MCU.

Rudd played coy with The Hollywood Reporter when asked, saying, "We will see," before adding, "I feel like I should never be too far from the suit:"

"We will see, I don't know. I mean, that suit is... I feel like I should never be too far from the suit in case they call but you never know. They know where I'm at."

The actor seems willing to pick up the Ant-Man suit again, but it appears Rudd has not received any information from Marvel on whether he will be involved in future projects (or if he has, he is not sharing).

Rudd said in the past he feels "there is more story to tell" with Ant-Man, but whether that will manifest in a fourth Ant-Man film or an appearance in Avengers 5 or 6 remains to be seen.

Will Ant-Man 4 Happen?

Following Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania's box office disappointment, there has not been much talk of a fourth installment featuring the size-shifting hero.

Notably, the end credits tease of Ant-Man 3 said, "Kang will return," rather than Rudd's character, leaving Scott Lang's future in the MCU very unclear.

Around the promotion of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Rudd said, "It's too soon to tell" whether there might be more movies featuring his MCU hero.

However, Marvel executive Stephen Broussard did mention in 2023 that discussions about an Ant-Man 4 were happening. Whether these discussions progressed any further than simple ideas remains to be seen.

Marvel's slate is quite full in the lead-up to the end of the Multiverse Saga, which suggests that the next appearance from Rudd would likely be in the next Avengers films—if he gets the call.

All three Ant-Man films are streaming on Disney+.