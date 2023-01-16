Kevin Feige Reveals Janet’s Big Secret In Ant-Man 3

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently pulled the curtain back on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Michelle Pfeiffer's character's big MCU secret.

Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne has been teased to be hiding something from the extended Ant-Man family in the upcoming threequel. And that small nugget has sent fans into a tizzy, speculating any which way they can about what it could be.

The Quantumania actress has spoken about this sort of Marvel Studios secrecy in the past, telling Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that the whole process is "mysterious."

But this latest secret feels a little different, with the curtain being pulled back a little early for those who want to know as much as they can about Marvel's latest big-screen affair.

Janet Van Dyne's Quantum Secret Revealed

Marvel Studios

As Ant-Man 3's heroes head into the Quantum Realm, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige revealed the specifics of Janet Van Dyne's history within the Quantum Realm.

Speaking with Empire, Feige said that Michelle Pfeiffer's Marvel hero is a "very well-known, very powerful freedom fighter" in the Microverse:

“It’s about how these five family members deal with this environment and the new reality of what their mother/grandmother has been through, and that she’s a very, very well-known, very powerful freedom fighter in the Quantum Realm. Which none of them had any idea about until they get down there.”

Pfeiffer herself also noted that her MCU character has "a very rich history" with the villainous Kang the Conqueror from her time in the Quantum Realm, something the Ant-Man family is unaware of:

“She does have a very rich history with Kang, and unresolved issues.The Quantum Realm can change a person, and you can have a whole other life down there. It’s something that she hasn’t wanted to get into.”

Writer on the film Jeff Loveness went on to tease the potential of the Quantum Realm, calling it a "fun place" before comparing it to the visuals of "Jodorowsky’s [overly ambitious] Dune" adaptation:

"It’s a fun place. It’s a limitless place of creation and diversity and alien life. It’s Jodorowsky’s 'Dune' within Marvel.”

What Exactly Is Janet Van Dyne Hiding?

While Kevin Feige and Michelle Pfeiffer offered a little bit of explanation when it comes to Janet Van Dyne's Quantic history, there is still plenty for Quantumania to reveal when it comes to theaters in just a month.

This talk of Quantum Realm freedom fighters is something that is becoming an apparent theme when referencing the Ant-Man threequel. In the same Empire article, it was revealed that The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper would be playing a similar revolutionary type within the Quantum Realm.

So could Pfeiffer's MCU character have led some sort of attempted coup or revolt within the Microverse? It looks like that may have been the case.

And surely the leader of the governing body they seemingly were trying to overthrow, Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror, will not be too impressed to see Mrs. Van Dyne back in his domain.

Pfeiffer previously hinted at a "darker" plot for Quantumania, and many took it to be referring to the potential death of Paul Rudd's Scott Lang (aka Ant-Man). Perhaps she was instead referencing her own character's demise at the hands of Major's MCU villain.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters on Friday, February 17.