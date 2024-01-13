With so many projects on the horizon within the MCU, many fans are currently itching for any sort of first look (i.e. a logo or superhero symbol) - particularly with titles such as Wonder Man.

Wonder Man will serve as Marvel Studios' second project under the new Disney+ Spotlight umbrella. Kicked off by Echo, the Spotlight series highlights projects that do not tie into the greater MCU as much as other projects.

The upcoming Wonder Man series was in the middle of filming when it was put on hold due to the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strikes.

However, production was recently able to resume, but Marvel Studios has yet to announce when fans can expect to see the project on Disney+.

Wonder Man's Logo and Symbol Revealed

Thanks to set photos shared by multiple X (formerly known as Twitter) accounts, fans finally know what the official logo for Disney+'s Wonder Man will look like, as well as what the superhero's symbol will be.

@TheAmericanOni posted a picture to the social media platform of the exterior of the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, Los Angeles, California.

However, the theatre was set up to look like a red-carpet premiere event for Wonder Man. Seeing as how the real name of Wonder Man (who will be played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen in the Disney+ series) is Simon Williams and he is an actor in-universe, this will likely be a scene from the show where he is playing Wonder Man.

X

This photo notably included a logo for the in-universe film Wonder Man, but seeing as how the series will be a satirical look at Hollywood, this will likely be the same logo the Disney+ series will use.

Another set photo was posted on X by @douglaszaldaaa, and this particular image included a cutout silhouette of Wonder Man with a glowing "W" on the cutout's chest.

X

This "W" appears to be Wonder Man's official symbol, which appears to be red.

When Will Wonder Man Be Released?

Now that fans have seen a first look at the upcoming Wonder Man series including the show's logo and the character's symbol, many may think that the series will have to be released soon since it is filming.

Unfortunately, Marvel Studios has not yet announced an official release date for Wonder Man.

However, seeing as how the show is filming and how Wonder Man will be a Spotlight series that can largely stand on its own, it is possible that the show could come out in early 2025.

It is important to note that many MCU titles require a lot of VFX and other post-production work, so even if Wonder Man finishes filming sometime soon, it will likely have to go through post-production for many months.

Wonder Man is currently in production and has not been given an official release date.