2025 Fantastic Four Movie: New Photo Shows The Thing Looking Angry

It’s looking like it just might be clobberin’ time with this new Fantastic Four artwork.

By Jennifer McDonough Posted:
The Thing from The Fantastic Four

Freshly revealed from the upcoming MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed a not-so-jolly looking Thing.

New Look At Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing

The Direct Image “What a revoltin’ development!” Or, perhaps not so, as a new look at the MCU’s Fantastic Four team surfaced online (courtesy of Instagram user @elreportedehoy). And what FF roster would be complete without the Ever Lovin’ Blue Eyed Thing? 

Ben Grimm (played by The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is revealed in all his tempestuous glory as he stands glowering alongside Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Johnny Storm as they’ll appear in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing in The Fantastic Four concept art
Marvel Studios

This story is developing. Please check back for more details!

- In This Article: The Fantastic Four
Release Date
July 25, 2025
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Genres
Action
Adventure
Sci-Fi
Superhero
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.

