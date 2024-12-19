2025 Fantastic Four Movie: New Photo Shows The Thing Looking Angry

Freshly revealed from the upcoming MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps revealed a not-so-jolly looking Thing.
New Look At Ebon Moss-Bachrach's The Thing
“What a revoltin’ development!” Or, perhaps not so, as a new look at the MCU’s Fantastic Four team surfaced online (courtesy of Instagram user @elreportedehoy). And what FF roster would be complete without the Ever Lovin’ Blue Eyed Thing?
Ben Grimm (played by The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach) is revealed in all his tempestuous glory as he stands glowering alongside Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and Johnny Storm as they’ll appear in 2025’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
This story is developing. Please check back for more details!
- In This Article: The Fantastic Four
- About The Author: Jennifer McDonough
Jennifer McDonough has been a writer at The Direct since its 2020 launch. She is responsible for the creation of news articles and features. She also has a particular affinity for action figures and merchandise, which she revels in discussing in the articles she writes, when the situation calls for it.
LATEST NEWS
TRENDING
MORE The Fantastic Four: First Steps / Action / Adventure / Sci-Fi / Superhero /