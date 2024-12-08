Pedro Pascal's MCU Fantastic Four Superhero Haircut Looks Perfect (Photos)

Fans in Spain saw Pedro Pascal with his full gray-streaked Reed Richards hairdo on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

On July 25, 2025, the MCU will finally release its version of The Fantastic Four, a film many fans expect to be one of the franchise's biggest entries ever.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige already confirmed that The Fantastic Four will directly tie into Avengers: Doomsday and announced that filming for the project is set to wrap soon.

Pedro Pascal's Flawless Hair for The Fantastic Four

The Fantastic Four: First Steps filmed some of its scenes in Oviedo, Spain, so local fans visited the set hoping to see a cast member or two.

Their wishes were granted when Pedro Pascal (who will portray Reed Richards) came outside to meet some of those fans and sign autographs.

Thanks to a few pictures shared via X (formerly Twitter) by user @pascalarchive, MCU fans around the world can now see exactly what Pascal's hair will look like in the movie.

Marvel

As many likely know, Reed Richards' hair is just as iconic as the Fantastic Four symbol he wears on his chest. Throughout comic and film adaptation history, Reed has sported mostly dark hair but with gray streaks across the side above his ear.

X

As seen in the images, Pascal's hair for the film perfectly lives up to fans' expectations of his Reed Richards look. Pascal's dark hair is on display with those gray streaks on the side.

X

It also looks as though Pascal's hair in the film will have some gray strands peppered throughout his head, and it is worth noting that the actor will seemingly keep his mustache as well.

What Does Pedro Pascal's Look Mean for The Fantastic Four?

Yes, it is exciting for longtime Marvel fans to see Pedro Pascal's hair be perfect for his portrayal of Reed Richards, but it is also a good sign for other character designs.

Since Marvel Studios chose to keep Reed's iconic hair the same for the upcoming film, the other character designs will likely be faithful to the source material.

For example, in 2015's Fantastic Four, Miles Teller's Reed Richards did not have the iconic gray streaks in his hair. In that same film, the team's suits didn't look how many thought they should, and Doctor Doom's design was seen as a disgrace to many Marvel fans.

Fantastic Four (2015)

With Pascal's hair looking the way it should, fans will likely see more accurate designs for characters such as Ben Grimm and Johnny and Sue Storm.

Although Doctor Doom may not play a huge role in The Fantastic Four, he will still be tied to the film, so his design is likely to be more comic-accurate.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will premiere in theaters on July 25, 2025.