First Look at Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards on Fantastic Four Set (Low-res)

MCU fans now have their first look at The Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal taking on the role of Reed Richards from the film's set.

Filming is finally underway for the MCU’s first Fantastic Four solo movie after its cast took the stage for Marvel Studios' Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Just under one year away from its release, anticipation is building to see what the MCU does with this iconic quartet.

Marvel showed just a hint of what is to come in this movie in an official concept trailer at Comic-Con, teasing its retro-futuristic 1960s setting in an alternate universe.

First Look at Pedro Pascal on Fantastic Four Set

Marvel Studios

X (formerly Twitter) user @UnBoxPHD shared the first images of MCU newcomer Pedro Pascal from an exterior set of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps at Pinewood Studios in England.

The main shot is a wide angle of what appears to be a huge walking path filled with extras looking over the railing, albeit in a low-resolution image. In the very back is Pascal's Mr. Fantastic standing next to Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman.

The account also shared a zoomed-in look at Pascal and Kirby together, both of them wearing light-colored jackets and standing close to one another.

This shot shows off the '60s-style aesthetic the film will bring with its time period, as shown by their costumes and those the extras don.

As the description notes, they are watching the Fantasticar take off from this location (read more about the Fantasticar's MCU debut here).

This comes mere days after fans got their first look at the MCU's take on The Thing, who will be played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

What Is Happening in Fantastic Four Set Photos?

As noted, the description from these set photos teased Reed and Sue watching the Fantasticar take off, which comes after it was seen flying through the air in the concept trailer. Marvel even brought a full-sized replica to fly over the Hall H stage, teasing that it will likely be used more than in any past Fantastic Four movie.

More than likely, this set is the MCU's first take on the Baxter Building, teased to be set near Central Park in an alternate-reality New York City.

While plot details are difficult to ascertain from this shot, it reinforces the idea that Marvel's First Family is already well-established in this world without their origin story being told.

Coming with a massive cast of characters behind Pascal and Kirby, these set photos only continue to build up hype for this long-awaited MCU solo film.

While it will certainly be some time until fans get a better look at Pascal in his full costume (which was teased with the initial cast announcement), this photo does more than enough to get a buzz going for the future.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will debut in theaters on July 25, 2025.

