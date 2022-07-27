MCU Boss Reveals If Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be an Origin Story

Will the MCU's Fantastic Four Be an Origin Story?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the MCU's upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four won't, in fact, be another origin story:

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

In regard to "the basics" of Marvel's "First Family," Fox showcased the heroes' origins in both 2005's Fantastic Four and in Josh Trank's 2015 remake.

Choosing to skip the tale of how the team gained their powers is, as Feige explained, similar to how Marvel Studios brought Spider-Man into the MCU following Sony's former Spidey franchises.

Even though fans now know a bit of what to expect from this highly-anticipated film, the question of who has been cast in this ensemble and who will be behind the camera remains.

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four is set to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!