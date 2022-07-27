Comic-Con: Every MCU & DC Announcement | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

MCU Boss Reveals If Fantastic Four Reboot Will Be an Origin Story

Fantastic Four john Krasinski
By Savannah Sanders

Will the MCU's Fantastic Four Be an Origin Story?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has confirmed that the MCU's upcoming reboot of the Fantastic Four won't, in fact, be another origin story:

“A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before? We’ve set a very high bar for ourselves with bringing that to the screen.”

In regard to "the basics" of Marvel's "First Family," Fox showcased the heroes' origins in both 2005's Fantastic Four and in Josh Trank's 2015 remake.  

Choosing to skip the tale of how the team gained their powers is, as Feige explained, similar to how Marvel Studios brought Spider-Man into the MCU following Sony's former Spidey franchises.

Even though fans now know a bit of what to expect from this highly-anticipated film, the question of who has been cast in this ensemble and who will be behind the camera remains.

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four is set to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU on November 8, 2024.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

