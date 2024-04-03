The MCU Just Cast Its Female Silver Surfer Actor

More than a year before its official release, The Fantastic Four has seemingly found its Silver Surfer actor.

The upcoming MCU team-up is set to introduce Marvel's First Family into the storied big-screen franchise for the very first time (aside from a John Krasinski-sized cameo in 2022).

Directed by WandaVision's Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four recently confirmed its titular cast, with the movie now starting to take shape ahead of production.

[ New Fantastic Four 2025 Movie Cast: Every Actor & Character Set to Appear (Confirmed & Reported) ]

The Silver Surfer Joins the MCU

Julia Garner

According to a new report, Silver Surfer has been cast in The Fantastic Four.

As written by Deadline, Ozark and Inventing Anna actress Julia Garner will join the upcoming MCU epic as the iconic space-faring character.

It is reported Garner will embody the Shallal-Bal version of Silver Surfer, in a departure from what had been seen on-screen in the Fox Fantastic Four movies.

The 30-year-old joins the MCU after winning three Emmy awards for her work in Netflix's Ozark.

She most recently appeared in The Royal Hotel alongside Jessica Henwick and Hugo Weaving.

Get to Know the Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer

Fans might see this news and wonder who exactly Shalla-Bal is.

Most general Marvel fans are more familiar with the Norrin Radd version of Silver Surfer. Norrin previously appeared in 2007's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, voiced by Ant-Man and the Wasp's Laurence Fishburne, but Jessica Garner's take on the character will be different.

As reported in her casting announcement, the Ozark star will be playing the Shallal-Bal Silver Surfer.

This is an alternate take on Shallal-Bal, who - in the Earth-616 universe (the primary comic universe) - is an empress from the planet Norrin Radd hails from.

However, in the Earth X comic storyline from February 2000, an alternate universe Shallal-Bal becomes Silver Surfer (either by way of Galactus or Norrin Radd himself).

Some may be confused about why this particular Silver Surfer Variant will be the one to make its way into the MCU, and not Norrin Radd as many had assumed would appear.

Well, it could have something to do with the potential of The Fantastic Four being a Multiversal story at its heart. According to rumors, the film will take place in a reality outside of the prime MCU universe.

That means Jessica Garner's Silver Surfer can appear in Matt Shakman's Fantastic Four film while still leaving the door open for Norrin Radd to pop up in the MCU prime somewhere down the line.

The Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

Read more about the Fantastic Four's MCU debut below:

Marvel Studios Announces Delay of MCU Phase 6's First Movie

Disney Pressured Marvel to Announce These TWO Phase 6 Movies (Report)

New Fantastic Four Movie Director Addresses Marvel's Recent Troubles