Disney Pressured Marvel to Announce These TWO Phase 6 Movies (Report)

Disney pressured Marvel Studios to announce two specific Phase 6 movies for its upcoming slate of films back in 2020.

Marvel has had a rough time these past few years when it comes to nailing down its upcoming theatrical and streaming slate.

During the Infinity Saga, nearly everything made it to screen without many hitches, the failed Inhumans being a notable exception. But, the Multiverse Saga has not had the same luck.

The MCU has faced dozens of delays since 2020 due to a handful of circumstances, such as COVID-19, behind-the-scenes drama, and the recent SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

Two Movies Marvel Studios Wasn't Ready For

MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, is now on store shelves worldwide, and the book revealed two specific movies that Marvel Studios wasn't ready to announce when they did: Armor Wars and Fantastic Four.

The book explained how, after the tumultuous times presented by COVID-19, Disney wanted to assuage its investors. So, to do so, the studio announced an event called Disney Investor Day 2020.

Here, Disney executives such as Bob Iger and Bob Chapek combined the usual financial news that a normal investor call might have, such as their plans to "chip away at Netflix's stranglehold on the streaming market."

But then it was time for Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm Presidents Kevin Feige and Kathleen Kennedy to announce a dazzling amount of new projects for both fans and investors to be excited about—some of which weren't even close to being ready.

In Marvel's case, it was both the Armor Wars and Fantastic Four films that were far from ready for public acknowledgment. Nearly every other project spoken about during the presentation is now out, except those two (and Ironheart, though it is already filmed).

The Troubled Journey of Fantastic Four and Armor Wars

This new information makes perfect sense, given how everything has played out since.

Armor Wars, which was originally going to be a Disney+ series, went years without any real updates. It was only last year when Marvel Studios revealed that the project would be getting an extensive reworking, now becoming a film instead—though one without a release window.

As for Fantastic Four, it's easily one of the most anticipated projects that Marvel has on its slate in Phase 6, and the Multiverse Saga as a whole. Sadly, movement on the film is slow, with fans still agonizingly waiting for official casting to be announced.

Armor Wars and Fantastic Four certainly don't seem like the only projects announced before they were ready for the limelight.

Blade was revealed to the world back in 2019, but the film has still not managed to get a workable script off the ground in the years since. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige also announced a Mutants project, but as it currently stands, it doesn't seem like it will exist until after Avengers: Secret Wars is completed.

Armor Wars does not currently have a release window, and Fantastic Four is set to debut on May 2, 2025—but that is likely to be pushed back due to delays from the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.