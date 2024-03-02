After years of rumors and fan speculation, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four finally has a confirmed cast, but there are more actors and characters set to appear alongside Marvel's "First Family."

Set to release on July 25, 2025, as a Phase 6 film, WandaVision's Matt Shakman will direct the Marvel Studios reboot and the MCU's version of Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing.

Every Confirmed & Reported Actor & Character in Fantastic Four

On Valentine's Day 2024, Marvel Studios officially confirmed The Fantastic Four's core cast through an official concept poster that also teased the team's new costumes and the film's 1960s setting.

Check out the confirmed and reported cast and character list for The Fantastic Four below:

Vanessa Kirby - Sue Storm / The Invisible Woman

Before Marvel Studios' casting announcement, the Oscar-nominated Vanessa Kirby referred to the possibility of playing Susan Storm, Marvel Comics' original female superhero, as "an honor."

The 35-year-old English actress is best known for her roles in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Netflix's The Crown as Princess Margaret, and, most recently, Ridley Scott's Napoleon.

While Marvel fans are aware of Kirby's acting chops, February 2023 reports alleging Sue Storm may headline the Fantastic Four team raised questions about the MCU's adaptation of the classic character, as well as whether she and Reed Richards will be married with children or only romantically involved.

Pedro Pascal - Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic

After years of fan casting, John Krasinski speculation and his confusing MCU cameo, and even claims of Adam Driver being approached for the role, ultimately, Pedro Pascal, another Star Wars actor, landed the part of Mr. Fantastic's Reed Richards.

In addition to voicing and sometimes playing The Mandalorian's Din Djarin, 48-year-old Pascal has become an A-lister in recent years thanks to The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, Wonder Woman 1984, and ahead of his role in Gladiator 2.

The role of The Fantastic Four's methodical genius looks to be an interesting one for Pedro Pascal. Not only is he portraying an older version of the hero than previously seen on-screen, but he is the second within the MCU to play Mr. Fantastic following Krasinski's in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

Also, since Marvel Studios is allegedly looking to Pascal to anchor the MCU going forward a la Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, his role involves more than just leading the Fantastic Four team and may truly be a stretching act for the star in more ways than one.

Joseph Quinn - Johnny Storm / The Human Torch

For the MCU's version of Johnny Storm (a.k.a. the Human Torch), English actor Joseph Quinn is, ironically, taking over the role from two MCU actors and former Fox stars, Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan.

Following his portrayal of loveable metalhead Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 4, Quinn's career has been on fire (pun fully intended) as, along with The Fantastic Four, he's set to appear in A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator 2.

In the comics, Johnny Storm is the youngest member of the Fantastic Four team, the younger brother of Sue Storm, and with a personality as brash and fiery as his flame-engulfing powers.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - Ben Grimm / The Thing

Best known for his roles in The Bear, Girls, and Andor Season 1 on Disney+, Ebon Moss-Bachrach also appeared in the Netflix Marvel series, The Punisher, making him one of the few actors to play multiple roles within the MCU.

According to the 46-year-old star (via The Hollywood Reporter), he and Marvel Studios intend to bring The Thing to screen through performance capture, similar to Mark Ruffalo's work as the Hulk, as a practical suit may look too much like "cosplay."

Within The Fantastic Four family, Moss-Bachrach's blue-eyed Ben Grimm is Reed Richards' best friend and has a somewhat "rocky" relationship with his newfound powers.

HERBIE

In addition to the four human characters revealed in the MCU's '60s-esque announcement poster was a familiar robot for Fantastic Four fans: HERBIE.

The loyal yet quirky HERBIE - whose name stands for Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-type, Integrated Electronics - first made his Marvel debut in a 1978 cartoon before being integrated into the comics.

Created by Reed Richards, HERBIE's presence is a fun callback to Fantastic Four history and complements the film's 1960s aesthetic, but he may be something more.

In the comics, HERBIE was built to find Galactus, was a sleeper agent for a time, and even looked after Reed and Sue's children. Just how the MCU intends to utilize HERBIE - and who will be tapped to voice him - will be interesting to discover.

Galactus

While Galactus is reportedly The Fantastic Four's main big bad, Marvel Studios has yet to announce who will play the planet-eating malefactor.

However, rumors (shared via CBR) suggest Academy Award-winning actor and Dune: Part Two star Javier Bardem is in talks for the role.

In addition to films like No Country for Old Men, the Spanish-born star has dabbled in the Disney sandbox before, the most recent being 2023's The Little Mermaid.

Since classic Fantastic villain Doctor Doom is also expected to play a role in the 2025 film, just how the reboot intends to balance the two baddies is unknown.

There's also the question of whether Galactus might fill the role of the MCU's main villain now that Marvel Studios is moving away from Kang the Conqueror.

Silver Surfer

First appearing in a 1966 Fantastic Four comic book, the Silver Surfer is a humanoid, metallic-skinned alien who surfs through space faster than the speed of light searching for planets for Galactus to consume.

With Marvel Studios introducing both Galactus and the Fantastic Four into the MCU, fans assumed the Silver Surfer would play a part.

However, according to online rumors and scoopers (shared via CBR), the Silver Surfer's role may be minor at best since a Silver Surfer project is reportedly in the works.

Instead, 2025's The Fantastic Four may feature a different Herald of Galactus (read more about who this villain is rumored to be).

Doctor Doom

Another classic Fantastic Four character, Dr. Victor Von Doom is many things, including a scientific genius with magical connections, the monarch of Latveria, Reed Richard's archnemesis, and occasionally an antihero who wears a mask to hide his disfigured face.

Like the Silver Surfer, fans have been anticipating Doctor Doom's presence in the 2025 reboot with GameRant sharing three rumored contenders for the role, including Mads Mikkelsen, Ralph Fiennes, and Jason Clarke.

But when Marvel Studios posted the concept art announcement, Variety noted Victor Von Doom has "yet to be cast," suggesting that the villain will have some sort of a role.

But for now, Doom's MCU future - and who will play the masked monarch - remains a mystery.

Who Else Could Appear in Fantastic Four?

Fans have noted how The Fantastic Four's 1960s setting could allow for familiar MCU heroes to appear, including Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, and even Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

But since this is the Multiverse Saga, and the MCU has established other timelines and universes, it's possible that The Fantastic Four doesn't take place within Earth-616 at all.

If so, this could make for some other unique cameos, such as Loki, the TVA, Doctor Strange, or Variants of MCU heroes fans know.

However, since the reboot already has the huge task of introducing four new but iconic characters, plus a robot, heralds, and potentially Galactus and Doctor Doom, asking for more cameos may be asking too much.

Marvel fans are likely to have a better idea of what Marvel Studios has planned once the game-changing Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in July of 2024.

The Fantastic Four hits theaters on July 25, 2025.