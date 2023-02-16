Fantastic Four Reboot Gets Surprising Casting Update

A new update for the casting of Fantastic Four has hit the web, and it offers some unexpected news for the highly anticipated MCU film.

Fantastic Four Casting Coming Soon

Marvel

In a tweet from Deadline's Justin Kroll, an interesting new casting update was revealed.

According to Kroll, Marvel Studios will begin gearing up for the casting process of Fantastic Four this month. While he had no rumored names, he did mention that they are believed to be casting Sue Storm first and building out the rest of the team after she is set.

This is rather unexpected since Reed Richards is usually the face of the team and the de facto leader.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.