Penn Badgley Breaks Silence on Fantastic Four Casting Rumors

It is unknown which actors will portray the MCU's Fantastic Four, but a famous actor has addressed the possibility of potentially being involved with the upcoming reboot.

Penn Badgley Addresses Marvel Casting Rumors

Marvel

Speaking in an interview with Josh Horowitz, You actor Penn Badgely talked about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe while also addressing the rumor that he might play Reed Richards in the franchise's Fantastic Four reboot.

When Horowitz told Penn to imagine himself stepping into a superhero costume, Badgely admitted that he doesn't know anything about it.

When asked if he ever met Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Badgely still played coy about the matter:

Horowitz: “Look, you think you’re a celebrity now, Penn. Imagine, just for a second, you stepping into a superhero costume, as many have fan-casted.” Badgely: “Well… No, I can’t reveal that. Neither confirm nor deny. No, I don’t know what to say about that.” Horowitz: “Have you ever met Kevin Feige, Penn Badgley?” Badgely: “No. You know, it’s possible that I have, but not in this context. I might have met him years ago and I wouldn’t, you know, I’m not sure.”

Horowitz then asked Badgely directly if that prospect is "intriguing" to him, to which the Gossip Girl actor simply said that "there's not always fire" when there's smoke.

Badgely then pointed out that Feige is the only one that lights that fire, before ending his statement by saying that he is "clearly" not in a Marvel movie:

Horowitz: “Okay, okay, is there any smoke to this fire of this Fantastic Four rumors of Reed Richards? Is that intriguing to you? What can you say?” Badgely: “You know, where there’s smoke, there’s not always fire. It actually takes a lot to get from smoke to fire. I’ll say that. It takes a lot.” Horowitz: “So should I feed the fire? Do we want to? Penn, do you want my help in feeding the fire? Or are you good?” Badgely: “That’s not how this fire gets lit. this fire gets lit by Kevin– I don’t even know how to pronounce his name.” Horowitz: “It’s Feige, that’s the person–” Badgely: “–Feige. Feige… So I’m clearly not gonna– I’m clearly not in a Marvel movie.”

Badgely also said that Fantastic Four comics were "never" on his radar, using Spawn, and a "bit" of Spider-Man and Wolverine as the only ones that he read.

Still, Badgely shared that he has an open mind to at least join the comic book world:

Horowitz: “Are you a comic book guy? Like did you read Fantastic Four? Did you know–” Badgely: “No, no, the only comic books I did read were Spawn and a bit of Spider-Man. I did love Spider-Man. And then a bit of Wolverine. So yeah, so Fantastic Four was never on my radar.” Horowitz: “Okay, so an open mind at least to this kind of world?” Badgely: “Yeah, yeah, yeah for the time being.”

