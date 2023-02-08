New Fantastic Four Director Speaks on Those Wild Casting Rumors

Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman addressed the reboot's casting rumors.

Ever since Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the MCU reboot of the Fantastic Four, one of the biggest questions in Hollywood and amongst fans has been who will be cast as Marvel's First Family.

Unfortunately, that's a question audiences still don't have an answer to.

In addition to confusion over whether John Krasinski will play Mr. Fantastic in the reboot following his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, Fantastic Four was delayed to 2025 and WandaVision's Matt Shakman took over the role of director from Jon Watts.

In lieu of any confirmed reports, casting rumors have only increased in recent months; and now, Shakman has responded.

As shared by Collider, Fantastic Four's Matt Shakman claims that "all the casting stuff you see" is pure rumor and speculation as he and Marvel Studios "have nothing to announce right now:"

“All the casting stuff you see is just rumors. We are early in our process there. We have nothing to announce right now, and certainly, when we do we’ll let you know.”

As to "all the casting stuff" audiences have seen, rumors have ranged from Marvel Studios casting Adam Driver to John David Washington, with one of the most recent being Ryan Gosling.

While the internet continues its Fantastic Four watch, there's also the question of future directorial roles for Shakman.

WandaVision was a huge success both critically and with fans; and, while Marvel Studios is known for embracing new talent, the studio also likes to keep its directors in-house, such as with the Russo Brothers and, most recently, Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton.

When asked about any future gigs, Shakman acknowledged that he's "still finishing up the Godzilla project" for Apple TV+; however, after that, "Fantastic Four is pretty much [his] life" until it debuts:

“I don’t think so. You know, I’m still finishing up the 'Godzilla' project you were mentioning. We’re in post on that, and have a few more months on that. 'Fantastic Four' is pretty much my life until Valentine’s Day of 2025.”

Timing a Fantastic Reveal

While it's true that Marvel Studios and Matt Shakman may have "nothing to announce right now," that doesn't mean they don't have anything in the works.

Fantastic Four may have a 2025 release, but it's a February release meaning principal photography should be in the can by the end of 2024.

Therefore, if Marvel Studios and Shakman truly haven't officially cast the Fantastic Four, they have to be close.

If the reboot intends to abide by the MCU's traditional production schedule, it could begin filming at the end of this year or at the beginning of 2024.

If so, this year's San Diego Comic-Con just may be where Feige and Shakman choose to finally answer the MCU's biggest and most fantastic questions.

Fantastic Four arrives in theaters on February 14, 2025.