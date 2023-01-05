Will Ant-Man 3 Introduce the Fantastic Four? New Update Reveals Likelihood

Some new information regarding Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania may shed light on the possibility that the Fantastic Four could show up in the threequel.

One of the earliest running theories about the Fantastic Four was that the team would be introduced into the MCU via the Quantum Realm, where they would have been stuck up until this point. But what are the odds Marvel’s first family might actually make it into Quantumania, a movie fully exploring the aforementioned mysterious realm?

Many fans already speculated that William Jackson Harper’s mystery character could be Reed Richards himself. The character is described as “the leader” of a rebel group “[who] fight against Kang.”

While the description doesn’t perfectly line up with Mr. Fantastic himself, fans still hold hope that the theory is correct.

However, the inclusion of the Fantastic Four in the next MCU project isn't looking so great.

Will the Fantastic Four Join Quantumania?

As reported by Puck, there are a few key “big-get roles” that many talent agents are trying to get for their clients.

Among those are the four members of the Fantastic Four, who will star in their own 2025 MCU film. However, some fans were hoping to see the characters before that project, potentially even as early as February 17’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

However, in confirming those roles are still being cast, the outlet revealed that the likelihood of an appearance by the iconic group in something as soon as Quantumania is virtually at zero.

When Will Marvel’s First Family Arrive in the MCU?

This news shouldn’t be shocking to most fans. After the casting information wasn’t revealed last year and the Fantastic Four’s shift into 2025, it became clear that such a cameo was likely a pipe dream.

But can fans expect to see the team at any point before their solo movie? It’s possible—but where and when exactly remains up in the air.

Hopefully, Marvel Studios will be kind enough to announce who will be playing the iconic characters by San Diego Comic-Con 2023. Fan speculation has been in overdrive for months with everyone desperate for new information.

While some are undoubtedly bummed about probably not getting any special appearances from the team in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, hopefully, they won’t have to wait much longer for some new information to come to light regarding the property’s launch in the MCU.

Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025.