Marvel Reportedly Adds Popular Fantastic Four Casting Choice to Ant-Man 3

William Jackson Harper Joins the MCU

According to The Disinsider, The Good Place actor William Jackson Harper will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as “the leader of the rebels group inside the QR that fight against Kang.”

Variety corroborates that Harper has joined the MCU, however they couldn't confirm the actor's role.

Harper has commented on the idea of joining Marvel's super-powered franchise in the past. Opining about the idea of fans putting him in the conversation to play Reed Richards, Harper told NME that "I’d be really happy if Marvel was listening, but they haven’t called me and I’m not going to be in Fantastic Four."

“I’d be really happy if Marvel was listening, but they haven’t called me and I’m not going to be in 'Fantastic Four'. As far as I know: maybe they have something [in mind] up the docket, but no one’s reached out to me.”

But The Good Place actor didn't seem too phased about not being on the list for the Mr. Fantastic role, admitting that "There are people whose careers are far exceeding mine" that are probably being looked at:

“There are people whose careers are far exceeding mine, and I’m completely unbothered by that. Like, fucking go for it.”

Harper has been open to the idea of joining a comic book universe for quite some time though. Back in July, speaking with Comicbook.com, the actor said that he'd be "down to get involved with any of those things," but it's "up to those people making those decisions:"