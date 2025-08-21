Star Wars Announces Rey’s 2025 Return, New Story Will Bridge The Last Jedi & Rise of Skywalker

A new Star Wars adventure starring Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker has been announced for 2025, bridging the gap between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker. The now-iconic Sequel Trilogy scavenger-turned-Jedi has a bright future ahead of her in the beloved sci-fi franchise. Ridley's Star Wars character has been announced to lead a new feature-length film, from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and is rumored to be an anchor point for the future of the Star Wars brand.

Fans will not have to wait long, though, to get more of Ridley's Rey, as she has been revealed to be leading a new Star Wars adventure coming out before the end of the year. This new title from Lucasfilm could be just the first domino to fall in a larger plan for Rey in the Star Wars universe, as the franchise moves on from the Sequel Trilogy.

A new Audible original audiobook has been announced, featuring Rey as its lead character.

Titled Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku, the new adventure, from renowned Star Wars author Cavan Scott, will focus on Daisy Ridley's iconic hero of the Resistance taking on a mission between The Last Jedi and Rise of Skywalker.

According to the audiobook's official description, Jaws of Jakku focuses on Rey as she attempts to "let go of her lonely childhood on the desert planet" where fans found her at the beginning of The Force Awakens.

Audible

To do this, she ventures back to her desolate sand-covered homeworld, where she encounters "a haunting terror" from the planet's past as well as a little girl trying to save her family:

"Following the events of 'The Last Jedi', Rey struggles to let go of her lonely childhood on the desert planet of Jakku. Hoping to have a breakthrough in her Jedi training, she returns to her home world with Finn and BB-8 in tow. When they meet a young girl on a dangerous mission to save her family, they travel through pitch-black tunnels beneath the sand where they encounter scurrying gnaw-jaws, a haunting terror from the past, and maybe—just maybe—hope for them all."

Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku releases exclusively on Audible on October 9, 2025. The new audiobook marks the grand return of Daisy Ridley's Rey Skywalker, as she is joined by other beloved Sequel Trilogy characters like John Boyega's Finn and her adorable droid companion BB-8 on a mission that takes Rey back to where it all started for her, Jakku.

Rey's Bright Star Wars Future Explained

Lucasfilm

There is plenty for Star Wars fans to get excited about right now.

The franchise is about to end its more than half-decade break from theaters with next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu film, other movies are in development like Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, and the TV side of the brand is going strong with releases like Ahsoka Season 2 and Maul: Shadow Lord lined up for 2026.

But for those among the Star Wars faithful who have a particular propensity for the Sequel Trilogy, Daisy Ridley's Rey's return to the galaxy far, far away is sure to top everything else on the Lucasfilm slate.

Ridley's New Jedi Order movie is supposedly still moving along behind the scenes, with Rey set to lead the next generation of Jedi knights into whatever era came after the end of The Rise of Skywalker saga.

There have also been rumors that Ridley's character could appear in the upcoming Starfighter movie as well, as a potential end goal for Ryan Gosling's star-faring hero and his allegedly force-sensitive nephew.

For those who have been team Rey since the beginning, this could mark a new era of Star Wars storytelling and usher in a renaissance for the character, finally giving Ridley's Jedi the love she deserves. This Jaws of Jakku audiobook is an excellent first step toward that, as Lucasfilm begins to fill in what few blanks there still are in Rey's Sequel Trilogy story.