Marvel Studios Unveils First Look at Wonder Man's 4 Superpowers

After months of teasing the upcoming Wonder Man series’ humor and meta Hollywood references, Marvel Studios finally pulled back the curtain on its titular character’s fantastical abilities. The Disney+ series’ official trailer offers the best glimpse yet of Simon Williams’ (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) extensive power set. Fans won’t get to see Simon’s abilities on full display until Wonder Man releases in its entirety on January 27, 2026, but the trailer hints at what viewers can expect.

The footage offers several quick but telling glimpses at Wonder Man’s abilities, many of which longtime comic readers will immediately recognize. While the trailer keeps the plot mostly under wraps, it highlights how Simon, an actor vying for a role in a Wonder Man movie, must keep his powers a secret for personal and professional reasons. The trailer also showcases how Williams’ abilities manifest on screen, grounding them while staying faithful to his comic book roots.

In Marvel Comics, Wonder Man is powered by ionic energy, which alters his biology. Here’s a breakdown of the four major superpowers Marvel Studios has already revealed in the first Wonder Man trailer, and how each one translates from the page to the screen.

Wonder Man’s Super Strength

Marvel Studios

In the trailer’s most shocking moment, Simon smashes a kitchen island as three bystanders shield themselves from the flying debris. Captured in slow motion, the stone countertop and the cabinets beneath it implode, shattering the island into a pile of rubble. Immediately following the destructive moment, we see actor Arian Moayed, returning as Department of Damage Control Agent P. Cleary, tell Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) that the DODC considers Simon "an extraordinary threat," punctuating the danger Simon poses.

In the comics, Wonder Man has long been classified as a powerhouse, often compared to characters like Thor or the Hulk in terms of sheer physical force. His strength typically isn’t tied to rage or magic, though he appears to be angry or distressed in the scene in question. It reinforces the idea that Simon must constantly put extra effort into ensuring he doesn’t accidentally use his abilities.

Ionic Energy Manipulation

Marvel Studios

Ionic energy manipulation appears to be the backbone of Wonder Man’s power set in the MCU. Multiple moments show the environment around Simon reacting to his presence. Water in a glass near his hand ripples unnaturally. Pens, pencils, and papers on his apartment floor shift and vibrate. As the floor rumbles beneath his feet, items on unseen shelves fall as if in an earthquake.

This aligns closely with the West Coast Avenger's comic abilities, which allow him to manipulate ionic energy at the atomic level, affecting ions and energy fields in his surroundings. Rather than firing traditional energy blasts, his powers often manifest as environmental disruption.

The trailer visually reinforces this by making Simon’s powers feel invasive and uncontrollable, at least at first. His energy seems unpredictable, spilling out from his body and impacting whatever space he occupies. That choice suggests the series may explore the danger and unpredictability of wielding this kind of power, especially before Simon fully understands it.

Electromagnetic Manipulation

Marvel Studios

One of the more subtle but intriguing reveals comes via a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of an electromagnetic force surrounding Simon’s hand. The effect isn't flashy. Instead, it’s a slight, shimmering field of energy that pulses and vibrates around his fingers. In the comics, Wonder Man’s ionic energy allows him to generate electromagnetic fields, granting him limited control over magnetic forces.

Once honed, this ability could have significant implications within the MCU. Electromagnetic manipulation opens the door to creative combat scenarios and defensive shielding, and even gives him an edge over characters who are mostly tech-based. It also helps differentiate Wonder Man from other energy-based heroes by giving his powers a more scientific edge.

Ionic Energy Physiology

Marvel Studios

Perhaps the most defining aspect of Wonder Man’s powers is how they alter his body. Several trailer shots show Simon’s eyes glowing with energy in stressful moments as his powers activate.

In the comics, Simon’s body is entirely composed of ionic energy, making him effectively immortal and immune to many forms of physical harm. While the MCU may not fully lean into that extreme interpretation right away, Simon’s powers will likely grow and evolve, likely making him a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.