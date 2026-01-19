Marvel Studios Spoils Wonder Man’s Secret

Wonder Man's latest promo outright spoiled Simon Williams' biggest secret, which made him a target of the Department of Damage Control. Marvel Studios' first Disney+ show of 2026 is set to introduce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II's Simon Williams into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as he begins his journey to land the lead role in the fictional Wonder Man reboot, an in-universe movie in Earth-616. However, Simon has a big problem due to a secret that he has been keeping for a long time.

Marvel Studios officially released a brand-new promo for Wonder Man that spoiled Simon Williams' secret about the fact that he has superpowers. The 60-second teaser confirms that Agent Cleary of the Department of Damage Control believes that Simon has superpowers, describing him as "superpowered" and "incredibly dangerous."

Marvel Studios

The promo also included brief shots of Simon using his powers, such as smashing a table using his superstrength and his ionic energy manipulation that can cause explosions.

Marvel Studios

It is also quite notable that this new promo confirmed that Simon Williams already has powers at the beginning of the series, essentially debunking theories that he will be getting his powers for the fictional movie.

Marvel Studios

This is also an interesting reveal because early promotional footage from Wonder Man introduced the concept of the Doorman Clause, where superpowered individuals are prohibited from entering an audition in any movie or TV project.

In Marvel Comics, Doorman (whose real name is DeMarr Davis) is a mutant who possesses the ability to teleport and make himself intangible. It remains to be seen why the clause is named after Doorman, but it's possible that something tragic happened in the past that led to the implementation of this new ruling in the MCU's Hollywood.

This presents a complicated situation for Simon Williams because there is a need for him to hide this massive secret, as it would ruin his career.

Fans can watch the promo below:

Wonder Man introduces another new MCU superhero as he grapples with the reality of being an enhanced while trying to make it big in Hollywood. Joining Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the show are Sir Ben Kingsley, Demetrius Grosse, Arian Moayed, Josh Gad, and Byron Bowers. Wonder Man is set to debut on Disney+ on January 27, 2026.

Wonder Man's Secret Makes Him a Target (But It's a Good Thing)

Marvel Studios

The promotional footage for Wonder Man strongly hints that Simon Williams has no control over his powers, meaning that the series would revolve around him trying to grapple with the reality that he is an enhanced being, and the choice of whether he could embrace it or not to achieve his Hollywood dreams.

However, the main downside of Simon Williams having powers is the fact that he is a primary target of the Department of Damage Control (DODC) because they believe he is unstable and dangerous. This explains why Trevor Slattery (the former Mandarin from Iron Man 3) is recruited by the DODC to monitor and eventually betray him. The trailer also confirmed that Trevor will be made aware of his powers, and he will witness firsthand the devastating effects of Simon's abilities.

Despite all of that, this is a good thing for Simon Williams because it would allow him to grow and accept who he really is. There is a strong chance that he will find a way to find the right balance at the end of Wonder Man, and all of it will be anchored by the fact that the DODC is pressing hard in terms of trying to capture him due to his powers.