Marvel's Possible T'Challa Replacement Actor Speaks Out on Black Panther Recasting Reports

Aldis Hodge, one of the MCU's potential T'Challa replacements, shared his thoughts about becoming the future Black Panther. Following the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel Studios moved forward with positioning Letitia Wright's Shuri as the new Black Panther in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, Marvel seems intent on introducing a new T’Challa after a report claimed a new Black Panther will appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, but the lack of an actor attached to the role has led to a myriad of theories.

Aldis Hodge has been one of the top choices of fans to play the new version of the MCU’s T’Challa, and the actor addressed his potential inclusion in the Marvel franchise. Speaking in an interview with Who Let Us Out alongside guest Matthew Lillard, Hodge denied that he has spoken with Marvel Studios about being the new Black Panther. Yet, he noted that he would agree to do it if there was a "storyline that [he] felt complemented" and added to the legacy Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman "already initiated:"

"Look, Marvel ain't called me. Okay, I'm gonna tell you. Ain't nobody called me, but if I was to ever get that call, and it was something that I felt, or it was a storyline that I felt complemented, and added to the legacy they already initiated, then I would love to be a part of carrying or be just a small part of being an asset to carry that on."

Marvel Studios

Hodge also offered high praise to Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and what the late Boseman did to the role, noting that anyone who would take on the responsibility of playing T'Challa is "stepping into service, because that's what the movie means to people:"

"I'm a fan... obviously, of the work. But when I think about Black Panther and anybody who kind of steps into that space, if they are to recast it, I believe what was so impactful about the film generally is a cultural impact. What Chadwick [Boseman] and [Ryan] Coogler laid down was foundation that was relevant and to a degree legacied, because there are a host of black kids, brown kids, that could look up to something and see themselves in something bigger in value. That, to me, whoever steps into that space, they would have to complement and continue that legacy. So, it's not necessarily, to me, stepping into a role, it's stepping into service, because that's what that movie means to people."

Hodge isn't the only actor rumored to take over the role of T'Challa in the MCU. F1 breakout star Damson Idris is also part of the rumor mill involving new Black Panther actors.

In October 2025, Idris gave a surprising reaction to being named as one of the choices for the MCU's Black Panther role, noting, "No, no. I don’t know anything about it." However, he began smiling as soon as the interviewer mentioned the Marvel role, suggesting he might have been aware of the talks.

Why Aldis Hodge Is a Perfect Choice for the MCU's Black Panther

Warner Bros.

Based on Hodge's response, it seemed that he understands how big a responsibility it is to take over from Chadwick Boseman as the new Black Panther, making him a perennial favorite for the MCU role.

Hodge's experience playing a complex character like Hawkman in Black Adam gives him an advantage in the superhero space.

Some also pointed out that Hodge bears a physical resemblance to Boseman in build, making him an ideal fit to portray both T'Challa and Black Panther, potentially as early as Avengers: Secret Wars.

Hodge is not just a fan-favorite actor to portray T'Challa; he possesses the skills to elevate the character on-screen. His roles in Prime Video's Cross (where he plays a brilliant detective) and Black Adam demonstrated his charisma and physicality, making him imposing and able to bring a level of gravitas to his possible portrayal of T'Challa.