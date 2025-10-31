Damson Idris Gives Surprising Reaction To New Black Panther Casting Rumors

Damson Idris has addressed the ongoing speculation linking him to the Black Panther franchise, offering a reaction that caught many fans off guard. The F1: The Movie star, who shared the screen with Brad Pitt in this summer's blockbuster hit, has been at the center of fan casting discussions for months. With rumors of a new T'Challa recast resurfacing, Idris was once again asked about the possibility, and his response added a splash to the conversation.

At the TIME100 Next Gala, TIME asked Damson Idris if there was any truth to the speculation that he might be the next actor to wear the Black Panther suit. Idris quickly brushed off the question, replying, "No, no. I don’t know anything about it."

However, what may have caught fans' attention wasn’t his words; it was his reaction. The F1 star began smiling as soon as the interviewer mentioned Black Panther, fueling the idea that he may know more than he's letting on.

TIME

The exchange comes just days after Idris was spotted alongside Black Panther star Angela Bassett at the Vogue World: Hollywood event, which reignited fan buzz about a possible T'Challa recast. Idris even posed for photos next to several MCU stars, including Danai Gurira, Elizabeth Debicki, Laura Harrier, and Jeff Goldblum, further stoking excitement online.

His new, coy reaction is also notable after, back in June of this year, Idris said, "Yes," when asked if he would take on the role of Black Panther if offered to him. The change in reaction could mean that more talks have happened behind the scenes, and Idris needs to keep any details close to the vest.

Fans have championed the 34-year-old as a natural fit for the role once held by the late Chadwick Boseman, with social media praise for this would-be casting.

F1: The Movie

For now, Letitia Wright's Shuri remains the current Black Panther, with the character next expected to appear in Avengers: Doomsday in 2026. Still, with Marvel Studios and Ryan Coogler reportedly developing Black Panther 3 after Secret Wars, Idris' grin has only fueled fan curiosity despite his remarks.

How Could T'Challa Be Recast (He's Dead)?

Marvel Studios

Recasting T’Challa remains one of the most delicate topics in the MCU, especially after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever honored Chadwick Boseman's legacy by passing the mantle to Shuri. While Marvel Studios has avoided directly replacing Boseman's version of the character, fans continue to speculate about how T'Challa could return without diminishing that tribute.

A leading theory suggests Damson Idris, or another actor, could portray T'Challa's son, Prince T'Challa II, who was introduced in Wakanda Forever's post-credits scene.

Kevin Feige and Marvel could use the upcoming Multiverse storylines in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars to age up the young prince and bring him into the main timeline as the next Black Panther. There's also a chance that the MCU does recast T'Challa, and it isn't Idris. A past rumor indicated that Marvel Studios may be eyeing David Jonsson (The Long Walk) as a potential Black Panther.

Continuing Boseman's legacy through his character's son remains the most respectful and story-driven way to restore a new king to Wakanda, if that's the path they go down to close out Coogler's trilogy.