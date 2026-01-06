Marvel Studios Officially Releases First HD Photo Of Jessica Jones’ MCU Return

There's cause for happiness among fans of Marvel’s street-level heroes. Marvel Studios officially uploaded high-definition stills from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to its press site, headlined by a stunning HD look at Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones. While Entertainment Weekly gave the world a sneak peek of the image two weeks ago, this official HD release from Disney confirms the investigator's return to the fold in crystal-clear detail.

Ritter’s return marks a massive milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Since the conclusion of her solo series in 2019, rumors have swirled regarding when the superpowered private eye would reunite with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. With Season 1 of Born Again having successfully re-established the gritty tone of the Netflix era, Season 2 is clearly looking to expand the Defenders roster within the sacred timeline.

Marvel Television

The standout image in the new gallery features Jessica Jones, sporting her signature leather jacket and jeans. Her expression remains as guarded and cynical as ever, suggesting that while the universe has changed, Jessica’s hard-boiled personality remains intact. Her demeanour in the photo comes from a face-to-face meeting between her and Matt Murdock in his Daredevil gear.

The reunion of Matt and Jessica is particularly significant given their chemistry in the 2017 The Defenders miniseries. Marvel Studios appears to be leaning into that history, positioning Jessica as a vital player in the ongoing conflict between Murdock and the newly elected Mayor Fisk.

In addition to the shot of Jessica, the official upload includes several other high-quality stills:

We get a crisp look at Daredevil’s updated Season 2 suit, a black costume with tactical plating. The suit features the iconic twin Ds in the chest area.

Marvel Television

Other photos feature Wilson Fisk, his wife Vanessa Fisk, and Matthew Lillard's character Mr. Charles at dinner, and the tension in the room seems very high.

Marvel Television

Matt Murdock and Karen Page also feature in one of the stills, appearing to be undercover or hiding, as indicated by their disguised looks. Matt is in a large coat and hood, and Karen is wearing a red wig.

Marvel Television

The timing of these HD stills is particularly interesting. Studios typically release high-definition versions of previously sneak-peek images just before launching a major promotional push. With the official Disney/Marvel press portals updating, the industry consensus suggests that a full trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is imminent.

Jessica Jones Will Play a Major Role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Fans expecting only a brief appearance will be pleased to learn that Krysten Ritter is back for a substantial arc. Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum recently compared her presence in Season 2 to Jon Bernthal’s Punisher in the first season, confirming that Jones is a central pillar of the story rather than a cameo. With Mayor Wilson Fisk declaring open war on NYC's vigilantes, Matt Murdock begins assembling an underground resistance, and Jessica's skill set makes her an indispensable ringer for the fight.

Executive producer Sana Amanat recently shed light on the personal nature of Jessica's involvement with Empire magazine. While she isn't typically a "team-up kind of person," the stakes of Fisk’s anti-vigilante lockdown make her return feel deeply personal. Amanat noted that Jessica brings a necessary "edginess and lightness" to the series, cutting through Matt’s often dark and dramatic brooding in a way that provides both humor and tactical friction.

The dynamic between Murdock and Jones is set to maintain the push-pull chemistry that made them the highlight of the original Defenders miniseries. Their banter is expected remain a core component of the season. As Matt moves into a Nick Fury-type role to build a defense for the city, Jessica Jones stands as one of his most powerful and unpredictable allies.