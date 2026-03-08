Star Wars Officially Confirms Cassian Andor Will Return

Despite Andor having come to a close, Cassian Andor's story in the galaxy far, far away isn't over just yet. Andor, a show that ended its run on Disney+ on May 13, 2025, following a 12-episode second season. At the time, the Star Wars show was deemed as the last time that fans would see Diego Luna's Cassian, considering that the character's fate was already cemented at the end of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Marvel Comics revealed that Cassian Andor will officially return to the Star Wars universe with Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor #1, a comic that takes place right after the character's final scene in Andor Season 2 and just before his first scene in Rogue One.

The one-shot comic celebrates ten years since Cassian's first appearance in the Star Wars universe with Rogue One, showing his first arrival on the Ring of Kafrene:

Before the heist that shook the galaxy, a lone rebel operative walks into danger. Cassian Andor infiltrates the lawless maze of Kafrene, racing against troopers, bounty hunters and time itself in a tense espionage thriller. Set prior to Rogue One - the critically praised blockbuster hailed as one of the best Star Wars films - return to the grit and glory of a rebellion on the brink.

That's not the only place that Diego Luna's fan-favorite scoundrel will appear in 2026.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes confirmed Cassian Andor will join, with the character slated to be part of the Era of Andor kit for the turn-based collectible RPG mobile game from Electronic Arts (EA).

Cassian Andor's design is based on his undercover outfit as a TIE fighter pilot from the early episodes of Andor Season 2.

Cassian isn't the only Andor character confirmed to return in the limited-time event for Galaxy of Heroes. Joining Cassian in the Era of Andor kit are Dedra Meero, Major Partagaz, Kleya Marki, Vel Sartha, and Cinta Kaz.

Dedra Meero (who suffered a grim fate at the end of Andor Season 2) can be seen wearing her iconic Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) uniform and is confirmed to be part of the Dark Side faction in the Galaxy of Heroes' new kit.

Another member of the Dark Side faction is Major Partagaz, a high-ranking chairman of the ISB Board of Supervisors in Andor. The character retained his consistent design seen across the two seasons of the Star Wars series.

Similar to his role in Andor, Partagaz uses his analytical skills to make strategic decisions and protect his allies in battle.

Meanwhile, Kleya Marki joins Cassian in the Rebel Fighter squad, and she is described as a "high-powered marquee attacker" in the game. In Andor, Kleya was Luthen Rael's most trusted ally and the operational backbone of the covert rebel network.

Another strong member of the Rebel Fighters in Galaxy of Heroes is Vel Sartha, the leader of the Aldhani heist crew and the cousin of Senator Mon Mothma. The game positioned Vel as a "good damage dealer" who can share her offensive stats with her teammates.

In January 2026, Lucasfilm Games executive producer Orion Kellogg expressed excitement about bringing back Cassian and all other notable characters from Andor after Season 2 concluded:

"We’re lucky enough to be here in awards season, and people are talking about 'Andor.' And everybody really enjoyed the last season and what it meant to be boots-on-the-ground rebels and see what it takes to build a rebellion. And so we’re bringing, you know, Partagaz and Dedra Meero and new versions of Cassian and other characters from the show to the game, because we want our players to be part of that conversation and to get to play. They get to play with these characters and go, 'Ah, yes, this is how rebellions are won’ — or, ‘This is how rebellions are crushed.' I think that’s the fun part about this team, is it’s really fantasy fulfilling. 'Galaxy of Heroes' is absolutely part of the Lucasfilm strategy."

While Andor's sophomore run marks the end of these characters' stories, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes offers an opportunity to celebrate the show's success, embrace nostalgia, and immortalize its legacy.

Galaxy of Heroes is a free-to-play, turn-based collectible RPG mobile game from Electronic Arts, where players command holographic battles and control over 500 characters from the Star Wars Universe. An exciting addition to its roster is characters from

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor follows the journey of rebel spy Cassian Andor in the years leading up to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show is headlined by a cast that includes Diego Luna, Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona, Kyle Soller, Ben Mendelsohn, and Alan Tudyk.

Why Bringing Back Cassian Andor in 2026 Is Still a Brilliant Move

While Cassian Andor's journey has largely been rounded out, the character still remains hugely popular among fans. Giving him just that little bit more story content with Star Wars: Rogue One - Cassian Andor #1 allows the Disney+ series to remain untampered with, whilst giving a little bit of extra context for where Luna's hero ends up for those that are seeking it.

Cassian Andor's return in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes holds significance because it allows the mobile game to add an iconic character to its already-stacked lineup of heroes and villains from the galaxy far, far away. Andor's inclusion also allows fans to relive and reimagine his battles from the Disney+ series within the mobile game landscape.

Andor creator Tony Gilroy has already said that Season 3 is not in the cards for the show, meaning it's unlikely that Cassian will return on-screen anytime soon. These appearances might be some of, if not the final projects, fans will ever see Cassian in, making his return even more important.

The return of the Andor characters in Galaxy of Heroes is more of a strategic revival under the Star Wars banner. It honors Andor's prestige as a true Star Wars masterpiece while also adding fresh, thematic content to a successful, long-running mobile game.