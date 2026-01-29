Star Wars Reverses Course, Multiple Andor Characters Confirmed To Return In 2026

Star Wars just confirmed the return of three Andor characters in 2026, despite their series coming to a definitive end last year. Tony Gilroy's gripping star-faring spy thriller closed the book on the story of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor last May, recounting the events that directly preceded Luna's character leading a team to steal the Death Star plans from the Empire.

Despite glowing reviews and award wins, Gilroy was adamant that Season 2 was the end of the Andor story, even going so far as to turn down an overall deal with Disney in the wake of the series, citing a desire to stretch his creative wings after nearly a decade in the Star Wars universe. Fans of the franchise can still get their Andor fix from elsewhere, though, as evidenced by Star Wars' latest announcement.

In a new report from Variety, it was confirmed that Star Wars will reverse course on their Andor plan, by bringing a trio of characters from the series to mobile game Galaxy of Heroes in the coming months.

The Electronic Arts-developed strategy game, which just celebrated its 10th year on the mobile marketplace, will bring a new series-accurate version of Cassian Andor, along with Imperial Officers Dedra Meero and Major Partagaz, in an upcoming update.

On the Andor characters coming to the game, Lucasfilm Games executive producer Orion Kellogg told the outlet, "We’re lucky enough to be here in awards season, and people are talking about Andor:"

"We’re lucky enough to be here in awards season, and people are talking about 'Andor.' And everybody really enjoyed the last season and what it meant to be boots-on-the-ground rebels and see what it takes to build a rebellion. And so we’re bringing, you know, Partagaz and Dedra Meero and new versions of Cassian and other characters from the show to the game, because we want our players to be part of that conversation and to get to play."

"They get to play with these characters and go, 'Ah, yes, this is how rebellions are won' — or, 'This is how rebellions are crushed'" the Lucasfilm Games representative added:

"They get to play with these characters and go, 'Ah, yes, this is how rebellions are won’ — or, ‘This is how rebellions are crushed.' I think that’s the fun part about this team, is it’s really fantasy fulfilling. 'Galaxy of Heroes' is absolutely part of the Lucasfilm strategy."

This marks a clear pivot of Lucasfilm's plan to have Andor Season 2 mark the end of these characters' stories, even if it is just for the crossover-driven mobile adventure.

No specific release date for Galaxy of Heroes' Andor content update has been announced. Meanwhile, both seasons of the hit Diego Luna-led streaming drama are available now on Disney+. Telling the story that leads into the critically acclaimed Rogue One, Andor follows Luna's Cassian Andor as he goes from backwater smuggler to hero of the Rebellion.

Will Andor Ever Return to Star Wars?

Lucasfilm

As it stands, Andor is one of the most celebrated Star Wars projects of all time. The hit series transcended the fandom, with people who never thought they would interact with a Star Wars title giving it a try. That is what makes the show's brief two-season run all the more disappointing. Tony Gilroy has been clear. Andor is done with Season 2.

However, there is a chance the franchise will revisit the streaming story's world and characters outside Gilroy's corner of the Star Wars universe. Andor Season 2 left some key threads hanging that could be tugged on for a potential future project.

The end of the series saw Diego Luna's character heading off on what would be his final mission for the Rebellion to steal the Death Star plans. So, if the show were to return in some form, it would have to focus on a different set of characters.

The most obvious candidate would be Elizabeth Dulau's Kleya Marki. Kleya started the series as a relatively innocent assistant to Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, but she ended it as an operative of the Rebellion in her own right, and one of the strongest characters among the Andor cast.

Kelay could lead her own espionage-laden streaming series if the folks at Lucasfilm wanted to make it happen; it would just be a matter of getting the right creative team in place.