Zack Snyder Responds to Lanterns Controversy With New Green Lantern Photos

Zack Snyder shared a new behind-the-scenes image of Wayne T. Carr's Green Lantern amid the ongoing controversy surrounding DC Studios' Lanterns series on HBO Max. Lanterns received a wave of backlash from DC fans after it released its first trailer due to the lack of green and the minimal presence of constructs in its official footage. The pivot in its promotion is mainly due to the idea that Lanterns is a small-town murder mystery, not a straight-up superhero series. HBO even acknowledged the controversy by brutally responding to a fan on social media, posting an image of a green bowl with the caption, "What do you mean there's no green?"

DCEU filmmaker Zack Snyder (via Instagram) chimed in on the latest Lanterns controversy by posting a behind-the-scenes image of Wayne T. Carr's John Stewart in Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Snyder also posted the caption, "some paths remain unseen, but the green glow is still out there," which seems to be a subtle dig at the Lanterns' lack of green controversy.

"@waynetcarr as John Stewart. A hero we planned to bring into the Justice League story. Some paths remain unseen… but the green glow is still out there."

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Carr was supposed to appear in Snyder's version of Justice League to warn Batman ahead of the impending alien threat, but he was ultimately scrapped in exchange for Martian Manhunter in the final cut.

Snyder also posted a high-definition look at Carr's version of John Stewart, complete with his stunning comic-accurate Green Lantern costume, which clearly has tons of green aesthetic.

Instagram

The timing of Snyder's post, combined with his comment that "the green glow is still out there," implied that the lack of green is not part of his vision for Green Lantern, emphasizing that his John Stewart has a more vibrant, classic look tied to the DC hero.

While Lanterns is at the center of the online controversy, the DC Studios and HBO Max series reversed its downward trend in 24 hours, thanks to impressive viewership and audience engagement.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO Max sometime in August.

Why Zack Snyder's Latest Social Media Post Could Unexpectedly Boost Lanterns

DC Studios

No doubt, Zack Snyder's post is a subtle jab at the DCU's direction, and it's hard to ignore amid the backlash that Lanterns experienced in recent weeks.

While this can be seen as part of Snyder's efforts to reminisce about his time under the DC banner, the DCEU director's post also reignited his fanbase's passion, leading them to once again call for the restoration of the SnyderVerse.

Still, Snyder's social media post could unexpectedly boost interest in Lanterns by building anticipation for the DC Studios series instead. Some have claimed that Lanterns is best positioned to make a comeback because the show's marketing may have deliberately held back the spectacle and cosmic elements before fully revealing them in the actual episodes.

Snyder's post also boosted Lanterns' visibility, keeping it trending even a week after the hype died down. While it is somewhat negative, this social media post will only drive engagement for Lanterns.