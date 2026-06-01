New 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Trailer Changes Already Released Footage

Tarantula was fully showcased in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's original trailer, but new footage confirmed that the entire scene has been completely changed, as everything about it looks different. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a massive film that will undoubtedly make some massive waves at the worldwide box office. It is set to include a handful of notable Spider-Man villains from Marvel Comics, such as Tarantula, Boomerang, Tombstone, and more, and nearly all of the villains have already been revealed in trailers or teasers for the upcoming film.

While a fight scene between Spider-Man and Tarantula was already included in the first full trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a more recent trailer also featured the scene, only this time, pretty much every major detail aside from the two characters was changed.

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For instance, in the original trailer, the footage showcased Spider-Man and Tarantula fighting on a boat somewhere out in the water with the city in the background. The background of the shot was nothing particularly special, as the buildings, the water, and the sky were essentially grayed out and not the focus of the shot.

However, in a new international trailer spot for the film (which seemingly comes from Brazil and was shared via X by @MCUFilmNews), the background detail has changed entirely and has much more depth.

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For example, in the updated shot, Spider-Man and Tarantula are still on a boat, but this time, New York City behind them is different. The buildings have changed, the landscape has changed, and a massive bridge has even been added to the shot.

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Most notably, the lighting is vastly different. In the new shot, the sun is in the corner of the frame, giving off a sun flare throughout the shot and making everything have much more color and depth.

Because of the sun in the sky, the bridge, and the reflection on the water, the shot looks objectively better and makes the frame more appealing.

This shot of Tarantula and Spider-Man fighting is not the only shot that was changed from the original trailer, but it is the only different one that features one of the villains.

For instance, a few other shots have been altered from the original trailer, and, like the Tarantula one, they all give the footage much more depth and make them look more visually appealing.

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One shot that was in both trailers featured Spider-Man falling toward the ground and then shooting a web to swing up. While falling, the ground below Spider-Man in the original trailer was essentially just a grayed out mass of buildings, concrete, and cars. All of those elements are still in the updated shot in the new TV spot, but, like the Tarantula scene, the lighting is vastly different and adds more depth to the shot.

Specifically, the sun being out and shining on the ground creates distinct shadows, sections of lit-up streets and construction sites, and gives everything a bit more color.

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Similarly, another shot in the new spot received the exact same treatment. As Spider-Man jumped off a rooftop, New York City, some water, and the sky could be seen behind him. Just like in the other instances, nothing was special about the background, and everything was essentially just gray.

In the updated shot, though, the increased lighting allows the viewer to see where clouds begin and end, the city is more detailed, the shot is brighter, and there is more color.

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In the same shot, but just a few frames earlier before Spider-Man jumps off the rooftop, the lighting change can be seen yet again, as the rooftop that Spider-Man is on also looks different. There are more distinct shadows, the clouds look much different, etc.

Overall, this is a small design change from the original trailer, but it gives Spider-Man: Brand New Day so much more depth and makes it look more realistic. As mentioned, it is also just much more visually appealing, which will do the film a lot of favors as many have criticized Marvel Studios and other film studios for taking color and detail out of recent movies.

The recently released international trailer spot can be seen below:

Is Marvel Studios Changing Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

With the changes to some of the shots in the original Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, some fans may be wondering if the entire film is getting altered. After all, adding a bridge and a completely different background to the Tarantula shot is pretty major, and it makes the entire scene look different.

Most likely, Marvel Studios is not actually changing anything about the movie, as the movie has received amazing feedback in test screenings. As seen in the trailers, the main part of those scenes is the same. Spider-Man and Tarantula haven't moved and aren't doing anything different, it is just a background and lighting change.

It is no secret that the background of the shots in the original trailer looked rather bland. Most likely, when the first trailer was released, the VFX team hadn't completed work on the shots, and it was just a rough version of the finished product.

The updated shots indicate that the rest of the movie is still going through post-production and VFX work to make it look as visually appealing as possible. It will be interesting to see if any shots from the first trailer are re-used for the upcoming second trailer, and if they will have been changed as well.