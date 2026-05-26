Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer 2 Receives Exciting Update

The second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day received an exciting release update that could further fuel anticipation for the Tom Holland-led movie as it approaches its July release date. The first official trailer for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios' latest collaboration dropped in a unique, viral way: the studio released short microclips over 24 hours, culminating in Holland unveiling the full version from the Empire State Building at sunrise in New York City. This clever rollout set a 24-hour view record of 718 million, surpassing Deadpool and Wolverine's record.

As pointed out by entertainment insider My Time to Shine Hello, a listing for the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer in Korea received a rating today, suggesting that the second trailer will be released online soon. This is an important milestone for Brand New Day, as a trailer's release is likely to follow its looming July 31 theater release.

Korea Media Rating Board

This is a common pre-release step that mirrors the path of the first trailer. The trailer could be released this week or early June.

In the early part of May 2026, insider @Cryptic4KQual reported that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures are planning to release the second trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day this month, and this listing aligns with a new listing from the Korea Media Rating Board.

However, some have pointed out that this listing could be for another featurette or promo spot for Brand New Day. Regardless, the definitive thing here is that new footage for the Tom Holland-led movie will be released sooner rather than later.

Marketing for Brand New Day has been generating buzz in recent weeks, mainly due to the release of official merchandise that provides an overview of the movie's plot, including Savage Hulk's return, Spider-Man's secret weapon against Hulk, and more.

The hype for Brand New Day is clearly organic and earned, given the strong first impressions and the emotional resonance anchored by Peter Parker's "reset" after Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Second Trailer Should Include These Story Elements

Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's first trailer featured many standout moments, including the best look yet at Tom Holland's Spider-Man suit, the Punisher and Spider-Man's fun banter, and several story and villain spoilers.

Given the anticipation surrounding the second trailer, it's only fitting for the next one to include more footage of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, Jon Bernthal's Punisher, and Sadie Sink's mystery MCU character.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures should lean into the film's higher stakes, bigger action reveals, and emotional depth tied to the growing dynamic between Peter and his former friends, MJ and Ned Leeds.

A proper look at Sadie Sink's mystery character is expected in the second trailer, which could shed light on which Marvel hero (or villain) she could be playing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The full, proper look at Mac Gargan's Scorpion costume could also be revealed in the upcoming trailer, while also the first footage of Tombstone and more exciting looks at Tarantula and Boomerang could be unveiled.

Although slightly unlikely, a fresh look at Savage Hulk fighting Spider-Man could be unveiled as the second trailer's money shot, showcasing the original Avenger's redesign and rampage through New York.

Overall, Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second trailer should continue to emphasize Peter Parker's emotional arc as the movie's main selling point, showing more of the personal cost of his full-time hero life in New York.