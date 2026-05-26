'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Art Reveals First Look at Hulk Fighting Spider-Man

Marvel fans may have just gotten their clearest hint yet that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will feature a showdown between Spider-Man and Hulk. Newly released promotional merch for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Spider-Man sequel showcases artwork of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler battling Mark Ruffalo’s green rage monster. The merchandise is the latest piece of Brand New Day marketing to tease a possible Spider-Man vs. Hulk clash in the film, set to release July 31, 2026.

The flip flops feature Hulk roaring beneath a large “SMASH!!” comic-style graphic while Spider-Man swings across the opposite sandal. The imagery instantly recalls several iconic comic battles between the two Marvel heroes, particularly classic Amazing Spider-Man issues in which Peter Parker struggles against the Hulk’s overwhelming strength. Fans online quickly connected the artwork to those famous comic encounters, with discussion exploding on Reddit shortly after the merch surfaced.

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Online fan reactions ranged from excitement over a possible Hulk appearance to theories about which Hulk could appear in the movie. Some fans wondered how the film would balance its many characters, including Peter Parker, MJ, Ned Leeds, Bruce Banner, Frank Castle, multiple villains, and Sadie Sink’s mystery character—and their respective storylines. Others wondered whether Marvel and Sony would adapt a comic-inspired misunderstanding fight between the two heroes.

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The merchandising reveal comes after other recent Spider-Man: Brand New Day toy leaks teasing the same matchup. Earlier this year, fans got their first look at Marvel Legends figures that seem to imply a battle between the two Avengers. Such a battle would mark the first time since 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War that Hulk appears in his original form, rather than as the polarizing Smart Hulk. As such, the repeated use of Spider-Man vs. Hulk imagery in Brand New Day merchandise has become increasingly difficult for fans to ignore.

Spider-Man and Hulk Have Major Comic History

While Spider-Man and Hulk are both longtime Avengers in Marvel Comics, the pair’s relationship has often been defined by conflict rather than teamwork. Some of Marvel’s most memorable early Spider-Man stories revolved around Peter Parker facing enemies far stronger than himself, including Hulk. Their battles frequently emphasized Spider-Man’s speed and intelligence against Hulk’s raw power, creating some of the most visually dynamic fights in Marvel history.

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The newly revealed flip flop artwork appears heavily inspired by those Silver Age comic designs. Hulk’s exaggerated musculature, Spider-Man’s classic red-and-blue suit, and even the bold “SMASH!!” lettering evoke vintage Marvel panels from the 1970s and 1980s.

That retro inspiration is especially notable given the title Brand New Day itself already references a famous Spider-Man comic era. Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed Hulk’s involvement in the film, but between the confirmation of Ruffalo’s return as Bruce Banner and the recent merch leaks, an appearance by Hulk seems likely.

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Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is also entering a dramatically different phase of his MCU journey following Spider-Man: No Way Home. After Doctor Strange’s spell erased Peter from the world’s memory, the character now exists in a much more isolated and grounded position compared to his previous Avengers-heavy adventures. That setup could make Hulk an ideal larger-than-life obstacle for Peter’s next story.

Why a Spider-Man vs. Hulk Fight Makes Sense for the MCU

A Spider-Man and Hulk fight would immediately give Brand New Day a very different feel from the previous MCU Spider-Man trilogy. The Home trilogy largely revolved around Peter’s relationship with Tony Stark and Peter’s duty to take on technologically advanced threats and multiversal villains with the help of his friends.

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By comparison, a more street-level survival story that puts Peter in Hulk’s crosshairs and leans into his isolation from the world could push Peter back into the underdog role that defines many of his best comic arcs.

It also would not be the first time Marvel Studios used hero-versus-hero conflict to launch a larger narrative. Captain America: Civil War famously introduced Tom Holland’s Spider-Man by pitting him against Team Cap, while Thor: Ragnarok turned Hulk into a surprise gladiator opponent for Thor on the planet Sakaar. Using Hulk in Brand New Day could similarly provide instant spectacle while still serving Peter Parker’s personal journey.

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Marvel movie merchandise has a long history of spoiling major MCU moments before their respective films debut in theaters. While promotional art does not guarantee Hulk appears in the movie, the repeated focus on Spider-Man fighting Hulk across multiple products feels deliberate. If these teases are accurate, Spider-Man: Brand New Day may finally deliver an iconic battle that’s nearly a decade in the making.